The Elizabeth Sword: King Charles III To Receive New Sword Named After His Mother

UK’s new monarch King Charles III will be presented with a new sword which is named after his late mother Queen Elizabeth II. The new British King will receive this prized possession when he will receive Scotland’s crown jewels at a special ceremony that will celebrate King’s coronation ceremony next week, Sky News. The longest-serving British monarch passed away in September following which Charles took over the throne.

A sword named “The Elizabeth Sword” will be officially presented to the King along with other Honours of Scotland at the country’s National Service of Thanksgiving. The event will be celebrated at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh on Wednesday. The new sword will replace the Sword of State and will be used on ceremonial occasions. The Sword of State was gifted to erstwhile monarch James IV by Pope Julius in 1507. The swords are being replaced due to the latter’s fragile condition.

A new ceremonial sword was commissioned for the ceremony during the King's visit to Scotland next week.



🗡The new sword was designed by former Ormond Pursuivant of Arms Mark Dennis, and named after Queen Elizabeth II, and it will be a part of the Honours of Scotland. pic.twitter.com/zKYL6yeJ6v — 🌻Sarahsecret (@sarahdiaryz) June 30, 2023

About the Sword

According to the Government of Scotland, the sword was designed by former Ormond Pursuivant of Arms Mark Dennis and was worked on by several Scottish experts and craftsmen. The sword features a pommel of Lewisian gneiss and a scabbard wrought from Perthshire oak. Following the Thanksgiving service, the sword along with other Honours will be returned to the care of Historic Environment Scotland (HES).

The Elizabeth Sword which will be presented to King Charles III, next week, Image: Twitter: @TribesBritannia

The Honours of Scotland comprises the Crown, Sceptre and Sword of State, the two are considered one of the oldest crown jewels in Britain. According to the Scottish government website, during the service, Dame Katherine Grainger DBE will bear the Elizabeth Sword and the Sceptre will be carried by Lady Dorrian. “The Honours of Scotland have immense historical significance, having been present at many major ceremonial events over the past five hundred years,” Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf said on Friday. “Designed and crafted with care by some of Scotland’s finest artisans, the Elizabeth Sword is a fitting tribute to the late Queen as Scotland prepares to welcome the new King and Queen next week,” he added.