The First Portrait Of King Charles Released. Here Are All The Details

King Charles III's first publicised official portrait, which shows him donning a suit and a jewellery that was a gift from an indigenous leader in the Amazon, released as reported by the Daily Mail. And in a moving tribute to his late mother, artist Alastair Barford, a former QEST (Queen Elizabeth Scholarship Trust) scholar, painted it in oils. King Charles is getting ready for his first official state visit to Germany on Wednesday as the release takes place.

Following major public unrest earlier this week, the king postponed a trip to France that was scheduled, and German authorities plan to send up to 1,100 officers on a two-day mission to Berlin and Hamburg. The King and Queen will likely be greeted at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate as the first foreign leader to earn such an honour since the Second World War. The King and his wife will dine with their German cousins at a state banquet that will be hosted by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

"It was a terrifying honour," says Barford

The Illustrated London News commissioned the portrait, which will be displayed on the cover of its special Coronation Issue. Just two weeks were given to the artist to finish the likeness.

When Charles declined to sit for the portrait, Mr. Barford was able to observe him in action at a February gathering at Buckingham Palace in support of biodiversity around the world by using his sketches and images from the event.

The bracelet on His Majesty's wrist was a gift from the Amazonian leader Domingo Peas and was added to the photo for context and authenticity as a representation of the King's support for sustainability and combating climate change.

The Queen Elizabeth portraitist, Barford, said, "It was a terrifying honour. It's a great responsibility to create a portrait of someone who means so much to so many people. I wished to capture his warmth and sensitivity, the empathy which came across in his interactions with the people he met."

The king should have a "sympathetic expression," said Barford, who is from Bridgeport, Dorset, and studied painting in Florence, the cradle of artists like Michelangelo and Leonardo da Vinci.