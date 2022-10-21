UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, who resigned on Thursday, was labelled a “ghost” PM and compared unfavourably to a lettuce ever since she announced her decision to quit. Liz Truss, who will go down in history as Britain’s shortest-serving Prime Minister, and has been facing humiliation from her own party members, with some Conservative MPs publically criticising her policies and comparing her with some humourous objects throughout this week. The major setback for Truss week came last week after her economic plans were ripped up and repudiated by a Treasury chief whom she was forced to appoint to avoid a meltdown in the financial markets.

Though Truss acknowledged that “mistakes were made” — but insisted she would lead the Conservatives into the next national election. However, her staunch stance on her leadership battle could not last long and was forced to resign at a time when the country already facing the worst-ever economic and energy crisis. Although she had cited the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war as the main driving force behind the soaring energy prices, she had been trolled brutally for her policies. Meanwhile, as she resigned, social media users are now quick to express their views-- from mocking her policies to comparing her with a head of lettuce.

In fact, a leading Bangladeshi English-language daily newspaper, the Daily Star set up a live feed showing the unrefrigerated iceberg lettuce next to a photo of Truss, and asked its readers "Which wet lettuce will last longer?"

BREAKING NEWS:



🚨 THE LETTUCE HAS OFFICIALLY OUTLASTED LIZ TRUSS AND WON 🚨



ALL HAIL THE LETTUCE.



🥗🥗🥗 https://t.co/o1zi8UEXXd — Daily Star (@dailystar) October 20, 2022

“We now go live to 10 Downing Street.” pic.twitter.com/ZdF9UgF4KK — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) October 20, 2022

The fact that Liz Truss didn’t last as long as the lettuce highlights the issues within the government, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) October 20, 2022

Some users mocked the jump that the market witnessed after her announcement. According to the latest developments, the pound surged against the dollar and the government's borrowing costs dropped after investors reacted to the news. Sterling rose 0.5 pc to trade at $1.1276. While some asserted Truss was the most unfortunate Prime Minister as the former Queen of the United Kingdom, Queen Elizabeth, died merely 48 hours after she assumed office.

Surreal to think that a Liz Truss highlights package could only realistically include:



1. Queen died

2. That time she resigned — Dean Burnett (@garwboy) October 20, 2022

> Barges into 10 Downing Street

> Kills the Queen

> Crashes the pound

> Refuses to elaborate further

> Leaves — CD Seadragom (@seadragom) October 20, 2022

Did you resign from a job after just 44 days? Here are some synonyms for "brief":



abrupt

short

terse

abbreviated

brusque

pithy

succinct — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) October 20, 2022

flatmate has just asked me whether i think the lettuce voted leaf or romaine in the brexit referendum and im frankly furious at how funny i found it — Ben Smoke (@bencsmoke) October 20, 2022

UK PM resigns

It is worth mentioning Truss quit, bowing to the inevitable after a tumultuous term in which her policies triggered turmoil in financial markets at a time when the country is already facing the worst-ever financial crisis amid a series of setbacks-- COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war. Besides, her resignation also witnessed the worst division in her own party.

“I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party,” Truss acknowledged in a statement delivered outside her 10 Downing Street office. Although Truss resigned on October 20, she asserted she will remain in office until a replacement is chosen. Ever since she announced her decision, she has been called or mocked as a "45 days Prime Minister".

She will almost certainly go down as the shortest-serving leader in British history. George Canning died in office in 1827 after 119 days.

Image: Twitter/@trussliz