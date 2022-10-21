Last Updated:

'The Lettuce Won,' Netizens Remark As Liz Truss Steps Down After Shortest UK PM Stint

As UK PM Liz Truss resigned, social media users were quick to express their views-- from mocking her policies to comparing her with a head of lettuce.

Ajeet Kumar
Liz Truss

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, who resigned on Thursday, was labelled a “ghost” PM and compared unfavourably to a lettuce ever since she announced her decision to quit. Liz Truss, who will go down in history as Britain’s shortest-serving Prime Minister, and has been facing humiliation from her own party members, with some Conservative MPs publically criticising her policies and comparing her with some humourous objects throughout this week. The major setback for Truss week came last week after her economic plans were ripped up and repudiated by a Treasury chief whom she was forced to appoint to avoid a meltdown in the financial markets.

Though Truss acknowledged that “mistakes were made” — but insisted she would lead the Conservatives into the next national election. However, her staunch stance on her leadership battle could not last long and was forced to resign at a time when the country already facing the worst-ever economic and energy crisis. Although she had cited the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war as the main driving force behind the soaring energy prices, she had been trolled brutally for her policies. Meanwhile, as she resigned, social media users are now quick to express their views-- from mocking her policies to comparing her with a head of lettuce.
In fact, a leading Bangladeshi English-language daily newspaper, the Daily Star set up a live feed showing the unrefrigerated iceberg lettuce next to a photo of Truss, and asked its readers "Which wet lettuce will last longer?"

Some users mocked the jump that the market witnessed after her announcement. According to the latest developments, the pound surged against the dollar and the government's borrowing costs dropped after investors reacted to the news. Sterling rose 0.5 pc to trade at $1.1276. While some asserted Truss was the most unfortunate Prime Minister as the former Queen of the United Kingdom, Queen Elizabeth, died merely 48 hours after she assumed office.

UK PM resigns 

It is worth mentioning Truss quit, bowing to the inevitable after a tumultuous term in which her policies triggered turmoil in financial markets at a time when the country is already facing the worst-ever financial crisis amid a series of setbacks-- COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war. Besides, her resignation also witnessed the worst division in her own party. 
“I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party,” Truss acknowledged in a statement delivered outside her 10 Downing Street office. Although Truss resigned on October 20, she asserted she will remain in office until a replacement is chosen. Ever since she announced her decision, she has been called or mocked as a "45 days Prime Minister". 
She will almost certainly go down as the shortest-serving leader in British history. George Canning died in office in 1827 after 119 days.

