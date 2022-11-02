The 'official' Reason UK PM Rishi Sunak Gave For His U-turn On Attending COP27 In Egypt

In a swift U-turn made on Wednesday, United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed that he will be attending the COP27 climate summit next week in Egypt. In a statement on his official Twitter handle, the new premier appeared introspective as he stressed that "there is no long-term prosperity without action on climate change. There is no energy security without investing in renewables.” “That is why I will attend @COP27P next week: to deliver on Glasgow's legacy of building a secure and sustainable future,” he wrote.

Sunak’s confirmation comes days after initially said that he will be unable to attend the conference to prioritise "other pressing domestic commitments” including the upcoming budget statement which is speculated to be issued on November 17. However, after facing a wave of criticism, the Number 10 resident changed course, with the UK government stating that his attendance at the event is "under review".

Critics on Sunak's decision to attend COP27

Sunak’s detractors have called his recent confirmation a shoddy decision, with Green Party lawmaker Caroline Lucas saying that it was “an embarrassing misstep on the world stage.” “Let this be a lesson to him - climate leadership matters. Now he urgently needs to increase UK ambition on emission reduction targets & pay what we owe to global climate funds,” she added. Meanwhile, former UK PM Boris Johnson, in an interview with Sky News, confirmed that he will also be a part of the climate conference next week as he was "invited by the Egyptians."

COP, which is an acronym for Conference of the Parties, is the apex decision-making body of the Convention, and is presided over by the United Kingdom. Last year, the climate conference was held in Glasgow, Scotland, where leaders from all around the world assembled to discuss issues and come up with action plans relating to climate change.