'The Queen At War': What Was Queen Elizabeth II's Significant Role During World War II?

Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away at the age of 96 on September 8 was the longest-reigning British monarch. She succeeded to the throne after the death of her father, King George VI, and took over at the age of 25. However, before taking over her regal responsibilities in 1952, the Queen also served in the Armed forces and played a major role in World War II.

What was Queen Elizabeth's role in World War II?

Elizabeth was only 13 years old when World War II began in 1939. Around her 18th birthday, Princess Elizabeth expressed her desire to join the British Army in order to help during the war but was refused.

She had to fight a year-long battle with her family to enter the armed forces as no other female members of the royal family has ever joined the Army. At the age of 19, she was allowed to join the Women’s Auxiliary Territorial Service (ATS) wing under her maiden name Elizabeth Windsor in February 1945. Later she trained and gained the position as a driver and automobile mechanic where she had to fix cars and their engines.

After 6 months long training, she passed the military driving test and became a driver for the Second Subaltern Windsor Unit. She also learned how to deconstruct and rebuild engines, change tyres, and could drive all kinds of machinery ranging from Trucks to Jeeps. Elizabeth was also renowned as ‘Princess Auto Mechanic’. She was later promoted to the rank of Junior Commander which was equivalent to the position of a man serving as a Captain.

During one of her interviews with a magazine, Elizabeth stated that one of her major joys while working was to get the dirt and grease stains on her hands.

Elizabeth was still working with ATS when Germany surrendered on May 8, 1945 and later Japan, as her service in the forces also came to an end. Hence, Queen Elizabeth II became the first-ever female member of the royal family to serve in the armed forces and was the only head of state who served in the Second World War.

Queen Elizabeth II no more

United Kingdom's monarch Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday (September 8) after 70 years on the throne. She was the world's second-longest reigning monarch. In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow”. The Queen had not been keeping well ever since she tested positive for COVID-19, in February.

Queen Elizabeth II's eldest son Charles, the rightful heir to the British throne and new king, said on Thursday that the death of his mother is a moment of the "greatest sadness" for him and all members of his family.

