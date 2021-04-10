The Royal Family Shares Beautiful Pictures Of Late Prince Philip And Queen Elizabeth II

The official handle of The Royal Family on Saturday shared some unseen and beautiful pictures of Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II. Philip, the lifelong companion of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, passed away peacefully, Buckingham Palace announced on Friday. He was 99.

The caption attached with the picture had a quote by the Queen from 1997 where she described Prince Philip:

The message on social media further read: "At The Queen’s Coronation in 1953, The Duke of Edinburgh swore to be Her Majesty’s ‘liege man of life and limb.’ The Duke was a devoted consort (companion to the Sovereign) for almost 70 years, from Her Majesty’s Accession in 1952 until his death."

Gun salutes to mark Prince Philip's death

Gun salutes marking the death of the Duke of Edinburgh will take place across the UK, in Gibraltar, and at sea. The UK defence ministry said batteries will fire 41 rounds at one round every minute from midday in cities including London, Edinburgh, Cardiff, and Belfast, as well as Gibraltar and from Royal Navy warships.

Gun salutes also marked the deaths of Queen Victoria in 1901 and Winston Churchill in 1965. Authorities are encouraging to watch the gun salutes online or on television from home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Prince Philip passes away

The 94-year-old monarch of the country, issued a statement via the Royal family’s official Twitter page to confirm the news. The statement revealed that Britain’s longest-serving royal consort transitioned peacefully at the Windsor Castle on Friday morning. “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” the palace statement read. “His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss. Further announcements will be made in due course,” the statement added.