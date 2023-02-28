In 2019, Boris Johnson's successful bid to become prime minister was largely credited to his campaign slogan -- "Get Brexit done." However, over three years later, current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made progress in fulfilling this promise. A recent agreement between the British government and the European Commission aims to tackle one of the most difficult issues arising from Britain's exit from the European Union: the trade status of Northern Ireland.

Dubbed as the "Windsor Framework," the latest agreement introduces a set of fresh measures to the Northern Ireland protocol, aimed at tackling the unresolved issues from previous deals. As per a report from The Guardian, hardline Tory members are quite impressed with the amount of concessions Sunak has milked out of the EU in this new deal. This is being considered quite the achievement since the EU was playing hardball earlier. All of this might seem quite complicated if one isn't familiar with the conflict in Northern Ireland. So let's break down the issue, to make it digestible, so to say.

Context

Northern Ireland, a constituent country of the United Kingdom, shares a land border with Ireland, an EU member state. Since the UK's exit from the bloc, this has been a major hurdle for successive British prime ministers to overcome. For a long time, negotiators struggled to find a viable solution that would enable seamless movement of goods between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK, without compromising the open border between Northern Ireland and Ireland, which carries significant historical and cultural importance.

[Image: AP]

The issue carried high stakes, with some officials in Brussels fearing it could pose a threat to the European Union's single economic market, while others in London and Belfast raised concerns about the coherence of the United Kingdom. Additionally, there were worries about the potential impact on the fragile peace in a region that had been marred by sectarian violence, resulting in the loss of thousands of lives.

The Northern Ireland protocol was the first outcome of the negotiations, but it was met with dissatisfaction almost immediately after coming into effect in 2021. The latest deal, which has undergone renegotiation, aims to address some of those concerns. US President Joe Biden had expressed his desire for a fresh agreement to be reached ahead of the celebrations in April commemorating the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. This historic accord played a pivotal role in bringing an end to the violent conflict in Northern Ireland, commonly known as the Troubles.

So, the question that arises now is this - what is the Northern Ireland protocol?

[Image: AP]

The border separating Northern Ireland and Ireland has long been a subject of contention, and during the Troubles, certain parts of it were fortified. However, following the accession of both Britain and Ireland to the precursor of the European Union, customs checks on the island were discontinued, and the visible signs of division that existed along the open border have gradually dissipated since the Good Friday peace accord of 1998.

While nobody wants to see a return of checkpoints, the British government, under then Prime Minister Boris Johnson, was determined to exit the European Union's customs union and single market after Brexit. The latter permits the unrestricted flow of goods across European borders.

The initial protocol proposed a solution to the issue by creating a scenario where Northern Ireland was partially integrated into the European Union's extensive market, while also being partially integrated into the British system. Although it appeared to be a tidy solution on paper, the practical execution of this plan proved to be difficult. The withdrawal agreement took effect in early 2021, but it was met with criticism from all quarters, including Britain, the European Union, Ireland, and Northern Ireland.

Why Northern Ireland protocol raised fears in the minds of Tory and DUP members?

The original protocol faced opposition from Tory MPs and the DUP (Democratic Unionist Party) because it entailed increased scrutiny of goods entering Northern Ireland from mainland Britain, effectively leading to a division of the United Kingdom by creating a border in the Irish Sea. The added paperwork involved led some British companies to stop supplying stores in Northern Ireland.

This move sparked outrage among certain Conservative Party lawmakers and stirred up strong emotions in Northern Ireland, where some individuals were opposed to anything that would effectively distinguish the region from the rest of the United Kingdom. A de facto border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK, in the Irish Sea, would imply that Northern Ireland is separate from the rest of the UK, which it of course is, but that isn't something British nationalists want to concede.

[Image: AP]

Certain proponents of Brexit also viewed the protocol as a means for the European Union to exert influence over a portion of the United Kingdom, a suspicion that prompted Britain to strive to eliminate any involvement in the region for the European Court of Justice, the bloc’s highest court. To many of Northern Ireland's unionists who are pro-British, and many of whom are Protestant, it seems as if their sense of identity is in jeopardy.

Consequently, Sunak had to proceed cautiously. His control over his party is tenuous, with some hard-line Brexit supporters within his Conservative Party harboring doubts as to whether he had secured adequate concessions. This view was also shared by members of the Democratic Unionist Party in Northern Ireland.

Some politicians were urging Sunak to support a proposed law that would grant his government the power to unilaterally overrule parts of the protocol. However, this put Sunak in a difficult position because he had to be cautious of upsetting members of his own party, as well as potentially sparking a trade war with the European Union.

Despite the pressure, experts suggest that Sunak may not need to bring the new agreement to a parliamentary vote because the changes being discussed would only affect the implementation of the existing treaty, rather than its core provisions. However, whilst addressing a joint conference with Ursula von der Leyen, Sunak said that he will allow MPs a vote on the issue, although, only after they have had time to go through the details. The documents published by the British government include 29 pages and many more pages of legal text. Most members of parliament and the press haven't had the time to go through the details.

Why was the EU playing hardball until now?

The EU took a tough stance on the Northern Ireland issue because it views the integrity of its single economic market as a top priority. Brussels saw Johnson's acceptance of the protocol as a binding agreement and held him accountable for its implementation. Their thought process was - "well, he accepted it, he can't back out of it now".

However, with Johnson no longer in power, EU officials have become more willing to engage with his successor, Sunak, who has made efforts to build a better relationship with the bloc. Although there are acknowledged flaws in the protocol, EU leaders believe that maintaining control over what enters their single market is crucial for the integrity of European integration. As of now, it isn't exactly clear how Sunak managed to persuade the EU.

Was anyone in Northern Ireland in favour of the old protocol?

Following the recent elections in Northern Ireland, most lawmakers represented parties that supported keeping the protocol, albeit with some improvements, to prevent the reintroduction of checks on goods at the land border with Ireland. The protocol is vital to maintaining peace, which is upheld by the Good Friday Agreement, and keeping the border open.

[Image: AP]

Sinn Fein, the largest party, opposes anything that divides the island. The fact that the Northern Ireland protocol, to avoid a land border between Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland, created a de facto border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK in the Irish Sea, hardly bothered Sinn Fein. Some companies in Northern Ireland also benefited from the protocol.

Both the Democratic Unionist Party and Sinn Fein have expressed cautious optimism about the new Windsor agreement, with the former stating that significant progress has been made but that there are still some key concerns to address. The party will assess the detailed text to see if it meets its standards.

Let's take a glimpse at the new agreement

While a few Unionist politicians in Northern Ireland pushed for scrapping the protocol altogether, such a move was never going to be possible. Instead, the British government sought means to simplify the administrative process and minimize trade barriers for exporters to Northern Ireland, as outlined in the recently unveiled Windsor framework.

Though there are not many specifics regarding the agreement yet, one significant modification unveiled by von der Leyen and Sunak involves the implementation of "green" and "red" lanes for goods entering Northern Ireland.

Under the new agreement, trusted traders whose goods are limited to Northern Ireland will have access to a "green" lane with no routine checks. A "red" lane will be reserved for goods bound for the European single market in Ireland, which will undergo inspections. The British PM believes that this system will take out any feeling amongst Tory members and DUP members that a de facto border is being created in the Irish Sea.

A policy paper published by the British government reads "What was the problem under the old Protocol? Under full implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol the UK would be required to collect standard export declarations for all goods moving from NI to GB.

Export requirements would have caused severe burdens for traders, ports and carriers when moving goods from NI to GB, in contrast to our commitment and the specific protections we have enshrined in law to provide unfettered access for NI traders to the rest of the UK Internal Market." "What have we achieved in this agreement? All additional burdens have been scrapped for the vast majority of trade from Northern Ireland to Great Britain on a permanent basis.

We have permanently removed export declarations for the vast majority of goods moving NI to GB - maintaining the integrity and smooth functioning of the UK Internal Market.

The only controls that remain are for a very limited subset of goods, for example those covered by specific international obligations such as endangered species," it explains.

The Windsor Framework also solves the barriers that emerged in the transpportation of medicines, as a result of the old protocol.

A seperate policy paper published by the British government addressing the impact on different sectors reads "What was the problem under the old Protocol? All medicines in Northern Ireland were subject to EU rules and authorisation under the old Protocol. This meant for novel medicines, including innovative cancer drugs, it was the European Medicines Agency (EMA), not the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency (MHRA), which approved medicines for the Northern Ireland market.

Although the EU made some changes last year, some elements of the 2022 fixes were only a temporary sticking plaster - risking the ongoing supply of life-saving medicines, such as cancer drugs. This has created uncertainty for industry and the Northern Ireland healthcare system, which, with the need to meet various EU labelling requirements, risked significant discontinuations. This was not a sustainable way forward. "What have we achieved in this agreement? Patients in Northern Ireland will be able to access the same medicines in the same packs, with the same labels, as the rest of the UK - permanently protecting the supply of UK medicines for Northern Ireland.

The UK regulator, the MHRA, will always be able to approve all medicines on the market in Northern Ireland, whatever the drug, whatever the setting.

This agreement removes any EU Falsified Medicines Directive packaging, labelling and barcode requirements for medicines.

Medicines sent from Great Britain to Northern Ireland will travel via the new Green Lane which means that goods staying in the UK will be freed of unnecessary paperwork, checks and duties, with only ordinary commercial information required.

We have also ensured that drugs and products produced in Northern Ireland will continue to enjoy frictionless access to the EU market - preserving access for Northern Ireland’s world-leading pharmaceutical and medical technology firms."

[Image: UK govt]

Another important part of the new framework is the veto power that Strotmont would have. While the European Court of Justice will still be responsible for resolving trade disputes, the deal grants Northern Ireland's politicians, residing in Stormont (the seat of Northern Ireland's devolved government) an "emergency brake" in case of new or revised European legislation, according to Sunak.

As per the UK PM, the new measure provides lawmakers in Northern Ireland's regional government with a potent safeguard based on cross-community consent. Additionally, the agreement would give the British government, rather than the European Union, the authority to decide on crucial VAT and excise measures in Northern Ireland, such as alcohol duty.

During his parliamentary address, Sunak referred to the mechanism as the "Stormont brake," explaining that it allows the Northern Ireland assembly to oppose new EU goods laws if at least 30 members from two parties lend their support. Should this threshold be met, Westminster would have the power to veto the measures.

This ensures that the UK's sovereignty is upheld. In other words, no hardline Euroskeptics in Sunak's party would be able to complain that the deal has created a situation where Brussels has more say over UK's territory than Westminster itself. It isn't a surprise that, as of now, most Tory members, even the hardline ones, seem quite impressed with the deal Rishi Sunak has managed to extract from the EU.