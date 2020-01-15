The World's First 'cheese-themed' Hotel Will Soon Open In London

A UK-based French bistro chain has a unique reward for those that make it through a contest on their website. The bistro chain will reportedly accommodate nine winners and their guests in what they claim as the world's first cheese-themed hotel in London with its interior designed with real cheese.

The Cheese suite is designed in London to promote the French café in UK, Café Rouge's winter menu that has cheese in abundance on their menu. It offers the cheese-themed décor that the visitors can nibble on indoors during their luxury stay at the suite with all cheesy amenities.

Real cheese-themed decor

Located in Camden, the rooms are reported to be completely cheese-themed, with real cheese art, bedding, board games, along with a fridge stocked with cheese for the guests. According to various reports, the cheese suite will include a cheese hotline delivery service, cheese board games, cheese soap, and giant cheese installations. It will also include cheese boards and crackers galore for the guests to relish within the cheese suite.

As per reports, the suite has the cheese hotlines installed and the guests can make a call to make orders and can have exemplary dishes delivered to their doorstep. This includes the cuisine like halloumi frites, a camembert and raisin baguette, and a beef bourguignon burger stuffed with raclette and comte cheeses.

Guests have other options too

The stay is complimentary. Guests will also have an option to make donations to Café Rouge for contributing to charity partner, the Prince’s Trust, an organisation dedicated to vulnerable young people after their free stay.

The Café has also launched a competition that offers people and one friend a one-night free stay at the Cheese Suite. They can register at the Café Rouge's website for the same. The competition, as described on the website, is open to UK and Channel Island residents and closes on January 21.

(With Inputs from Agencies)