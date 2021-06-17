Therapy Dog Digby Saves Woman Who Was On The Verge Of Taking Her Own Life

In a heart-touching incident, a therapy dog named Digby played a pivotal role in saving a woman who was considering taking her own life on a bridge over a highway in the UK, according to the first responders attending the scene. The 3-year-old Labradoodle Digby normally helps firefighters deal with trauma in therapy sessions. But in a change to his usual job description, Digby was brought to the scene where crews were trying to help a woman on a bridge near Exeter, southwestern England, on Tuesday, the Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service (DSFRS) said.

England: Digby therapy dog saves a life

This is Digby. Today he did something amazing and helped save a young woman who was thinking of taking her own life on a bridge over the M5 near Exeter (thread👇) pic.twitter.com/eMnIG0Dve7 — Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service (@DSFireUpdates) June 15, 2021

While stating that the police negotiators were speaking with the woman but the situation was becoming increasingly worrying, the Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said that during this time, one of the fire crews suggested calling Digby, a "defusing" dog who usually helped firefighters in therapy sessions deal with trauma.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, the fire and rescue service company informed that when Digby arrived at the spot, the young woman immediately swung her head round to look and smiled. "This got a conversation started about Digby and his role at the fire service. She was asked if she would like to come and meet Digby if she came back over the railings, which we are pleased to say she did, " it added.

She was asked if she would like to come and meet Digby if she came back over the railings, which we are pleased to say she did.



We wish the woman involved all the best in her recovery. — Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service (@DSFireUpdates) June 15, 2021

Using dogs to help humans deal with trauma is increasingly popular. Earlier in April, Clarence, a 160-pound St Bernard became the first Official Police Comfort Dog in the US. He spent the week roaming the halls of Congress with Keeva, an Akita, and a chocolate lab, Hank.

Clarence, who belongs to the Greenfield, Massachusetts, Police Department, has been at the site of some of the country's worst tragedies -- Sandy Hook, the Las Vegas shootings, the Boston Marathon and the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh. And therapy dogs have also been helping doctors in the fight against coronavirus. One example is Loki, a two-year-old Rottweiler therapy dog, or a "dogtor," who started doing therapy sessions for staff at the University of Maryland Medical Center in December 2019.

(Image: Twitter- @DSFireUpdates)