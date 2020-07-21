UK: Thieves Steal Building In Broad Daylight, Dismantle It Piece-by-piece

In a truly bizarre incident, thieves appear to have stolen an entire building from a sports centre in the UK in broad daylight As per reports, two men took apart a wooden hut at a sports centre piece-by-piece over the course of 6 hours and proceeded to load the pieces into a white van.

Theft in broad daylight

According to reports, once the staff at the sports centre realized that the men did not have the permission or authority to remove the building they quickly tried to raise an objection and intervene to no avail. It was then that they called the Humberside Police. The thieves stole the building on July 15 after making multiple trips to the site on Chanterlands Avenue in Hull between 9 am and 3 pm (Local time).

In a tweet put out by the police, they have shared a picture of the building and appealed for any information from the public. Take a look at the tweet below.

Appeal for info following entire wooden building being stolen from a sports centre on Chanterlands Avenue, Hull on Wednesday 15 July.



Two men were reported to have dismantled and removed the building between 9am and 3pm in a large white van.



More info: https://t.co/KJDYQROPaX pic.twitter.com/R9Wi10K4tq — Humberside Police (@Humberbeat) July 20, 2020

(Image Credit Twitter/@Humberbeat)