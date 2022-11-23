Things Get Heated In British Parliament After PM Rishi Sunak Clashed With Keir Starmer

A storm stirred in the British Parliament after the archnemesis, Labour Party’s Keir Starmer and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had a heated debate on Wednesday.

Starmer claimed that the new UK Prime Minister is in denial over the state of the British economy and asked why Britain is the first country “heading to recession”. Starmer even went on to attack the British Prime Minister calling him “weak” over the non-dom tax breaks, a provision that Sunak’s wife used to enjoy earlier.

Sunak then went on to respond to the jabs made by the labour party leader and claimed that he has strengthened the economy since taking over from his predecessor, the shortest-serving former Prime Minister Liz Truss. When Starmer attacked Sunak claiming, “12 years of Tory failure followed by 12 weeks of Tory chaos,” led to the downfall of the economy. Sunak fought back, claiming, “Labour had 13 years to address the issue and did nothing.” The heated debate between the two stalwarts touched upon the issue of recession, non-dom tax breaks and the NHS.

Starmer presses Sunak on economic issues, claiming that he is in ‘denial’

Starmer started off his attack by asking Sunak, “Britain faces the lowers growth of any OECD nations why?” To which Sunak responded, “This country has experienced since 2010 the highest growth in the G7 and unemployment at the multi-decade low,” adding, “If labour party actually want to support growth, then maybe they should get on the phone with the union paymasters and tell them to call off the strike.”

Starmer then slammed the British Prime Minister claiming that he is in “total denial”, reminding him that the UK is at the bottom of the 38 OECD countries Sunak clapped back and said, “We are projected to have the highest growth compared to other countries,” added that if the Labour Party leader read the report he would have known. Sunak then went on to say, “He (Starmer) is not interested in substance, he is an opportunist.”

Starmer attacked over Non-dom tax breaks, a provision formerly enjoyed by Sunak’s wife

Starmer went on to attack Sunal over the non-dom tax breaks calling him “too weak” to take on powerful vested interest. Starmer claimed that a typical UK household will end up paying tax increases of 14,000 pounds, adding, “Contrast that to a super-wealthy non-dom, living here but holding their income overseas. How much more has he asked them to pay?”

Sunak avoided the question over the non-don tax breaks and accused Starmer of “peddling fairy tales and gesture politics.” Sunak made it clear that in 4 weeks the government have, “strengthen the economy”. He said, “We have put more money in the NHS and schools,” adding, the UK has “a record increase in the National living wage”. The UK Prime Minister claimed that his administration is “protecting millions from energy bills.” Sunak summed up his comment by taking a jab at Starmer, he said, “You can trust him to deliver for his party, you can trust me to deliver for this country.”