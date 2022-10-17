This British Woman Has Attended Over 200 Funerals Of Deceased Strangers; Here's Why

A woman "fascinated" with death has been to over 200 send-offs for deceased strangers. Jeane Trend-Hill, a 55-year-old woman from Islington, London, who has become known as the "funeral crasher" has travelled the world visiting cemeteries, Wales Online reported. She started attending funerals after she unintentionally crashed one in 2012 when she entered a church during a service.

Jeane Trend-Hill, who is an actress, photographer and artist from London, said that she is "proud" to be the person who attends the funerals of strangers "when there is no one else who can attend." Trend-Hill revealed that she has been "fascinated" with death since she was a child. She claimed that she would visit cemeteries and would walk around and see graves. She insisted that the cemeteries are "like outdoor art galleries." Jeane Trend-Hill said that cemetery staff started asking her to attend funerals when a dead person did not have any friends or family who could take part in their funeral or pay their last respects.

Jeane Trend-Hill started visiting cemeteries after she lost her parents

As per the Wales Online report, Jeane Trend-Hill stated that everyone has "lived a life" and needs to have someone around when they die. She said, "I realised that everyone has a story to tell, everyone has lived a life and should have someone around to remember them when they die." She revealed that her family jokingly calls her a "rent-a-mourner" and insisted that she would never make anyone pay for attending a funeral. Jeane Trend-Hill claimed that she started going to cemeteries after she lost her parents. She stated that her father passed away when she was just 14 while her mother died when she was aged 20. She has even travelled to Paris and Venice to visit graves and loves caring for them.