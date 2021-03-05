This Is How A 7-year-old Girl Raises Money For Her Own Brain Surgery

A seven-year-old child from Alabama has volunteered for a fundraiser in order to raise money for her own brain surgery. Liza Scott set up her own little private business earlier at her mother’s bakery shop to collect pocket money and buy more toys, although things turned out differently. Last year, the girl suffered from a series of seizures and was forced to consult a health specialist.

The little girl was detected with a life-threatening ailment, a cerebral malfunction that needed immediate medical attention. According to sources of the Associated Press, as the family struggled to put together enough money to help get their daughter a complex brain surgery, the child started raising some funds of her own by infusing creativity to her side business set up at her mom’s bakery. Scott owns a lemonade stand. And the bucks from the sales are now going towards her brain operation.

[Liza Scott, who is running a lemonade stand to help fund her own brain surgery, holds a donation at her mother's bakery in Homewood. Credit: AP]

With visibly vibrant pink textured jars, and bright yellow crates scattered all over, Scott’s little stand attracts the customers minute they enter Savage’s Bakery in suburban Birmingham. As the word about the child’s ailment spread across town due to the donation jar which clearly reads why she needs more money, customers in large numbers now proactively walk in to assist her financially. According to AP reporters, Scott’s mom, Elizabeth Scott, has paved the way for her little daughter to get the hack on entrepreneurship. She was always spotted with an eager eye to help out the kid who appeared enthusiastic about her new job. A longtime resident of Homewood, Ala., the mother and daughter duo are now dedicated more than ever to overcome their ongoing health and financial crisis amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

[7-year-old Liza Scott, who is running a lemonade stand. Credit: AP]

“I’ve got a $20 bill, and a $50 bill and a $10 bill and a $5 bill and a $100 bill,” Liza told AP reporters, as she counted donations from one morning.

The kid’s mother who also has preschool-age boy to take care of, helps her daughter routinely to improve her chances of sale. “I told her, ‘You don’t have to do that,’” Elizabeth Scott told AP. “There’s no expectation of her doing anything to help pay the bills. I’m a single mom, I take care of my kids on my own.”

[Liza's fundraiser page where people make humble donations. Screengrab from mightycause.com site]

Exorbitant expenses

Despite having health insurance, the girl set up an online fundraiser page as the brain surgery would incur expenses that might not be covered under her health insurance policy. "Pretty exorbitant" expenses, the mother of the ailing child described. “Just one week in the hospital and the ambulance rides is more than my monthly salary, and that’s without the surgery and travel expenses," Elizabeth noted. "I can’t fund that by myself, and we have a business to support.”

The Alabama child’s tragic story about having to raise funds while she suffered from the critical condition outraged many, and served as an inspiration to others. Many greeted the child with smiles, others were sentimental. One family that was immensely moved by the child’s situation donated more than $300,000, AP reported. Liza currently is a patient at Boston Children's Hospital under the consultation of Dr. Ed Smith, a neurosurgeon, and Dr. Darren Orbach, an interventional radiologist, who plan to perform the surgery on Monday. The child has been out of school because of her condition.

