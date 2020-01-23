Thomas Markle Asks Meghan To 'take Care Of Daddy', Asks For Payoff

Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle has asked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for a payoff in a documentary for British channel which aired on January 22. Thomas not only said 'its time to take care of daddy' but also accused Prince Harry, Meghan and the entire Royal Family that they 'owe him'.

The estranged father who has spoken against his daughter since she married Prince Harry in 2018, also revealed the last conversation he had on the phone with the Duke. In the 90-minute-fil called, Thomas Markle: My Story, Thomas accused the couple of saying 'trashy things' about him and he doesn't regret asking for money.

In the documentary, Thomas said, “I don't care. At this point, they owe me. The Royals owe me. Harry owes me, Meghan owes me. For what I've been through, I should be rewarded. My daughter told me that when I reach my senior years she'll take care of me. I'm in my senior years now, it's time to look after daddy.”

Thomas accuses Meghan of 'cheapening' royals

Thomas Markle has accused his daughter Meghan Markle of “cheapening” the British Royal family after 'stepping back' as 'senior members' along with husband, Prince Harry on January 19. Thomas launching scathing attacks on his daughter, called the decision of the couple to work and become financially independent, “disappointing” and embarrassing”. According to him, Meghan “got every girl's dream” and now, she took a decision of “tossing that away for money”.

Thomas' statements come while the relations with his daughter still remains tense as Meghan and her father might have to testify against each other regarding a lawsuit filed against The Mail by Meghan. Thomas and Meghan have remained estranged since his daughter married Prince Harry, and recently, he called them both “lost souls”.

