Thousands In UK Hit The Streets To Protest Against The New Police And Crime Bill

Hundreds of people on Saturday, April 3, marched through central London and other cities across England and Wales as they protested the British government’s plan to hand the police new powers to tackle demonstrations. According to the reports by AP, the demonstrators walked through Buckingham Palace towards Parliament Square. Protestors were seen holding anti-sexism placards and chanting “Women scared everywhere, police and government do not care!” as they passed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office at 10 Downing Street.

As per the reports by AP, London’s Metropolitan Police said the majority of people “have tried to adhere to social distancing”. It said, “Officers are on scene engaging and encouraging them to move so we can reopen the roads”. READ | First day of lockdown easing in England

The demonstrators are upset because of the Conservative government’s Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, which is currently going through parliament. As a part of the bill, police will be able to ban or shut down protests. The bill covers England and Wales.

What is Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill?

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government introduced the bill in the lower house of the parliament on March 9. The government says the bill will empower the police and other emergency workers by giving them tools to tackle crime and disorder. The bill also seeks to reform courts and tribunals by updating existing court processes to provide better services to all. The bill has been approved for further scrutiny by committees before facing another vote sometime in the future. If approved, the bill will have to be signed by the upper house of the British parliament before going to the Queen to receive royal assent.

Why are people protesting?

Critics of the bill argue that it will curb people’s right and freedom to protest because it gives the police powers to “stop disruptive protests”, which they fear could be used increasingly by law enforcement to decide when a protest should start or end. “The bill will uphold the right to peaceful protest while providing the police with the necessary powers to stop disruptive protests from disproportionately infringing on the rights and freedoms of others,” a government press release said.

