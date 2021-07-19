Thousands Of Ex-racehorses Being Sent To Slaughterhouses In Britain And Ireland: Report

Thousands of racehorses are being sent to slaughterhouses in Britain and Ireland including some of the animals once owned and trained by big shots in racing, a BBC Panorama investigation has discovered. As per the report, the covert recording has also revealed the rules that are set to protect the racehorses from gruesome deaths appeared to be repeatedly ignored at one of the UK’s biggest abattoirs. The abattoir told the media publication that it did not accept any form of animal abuse.

One of the experts described to the British broadcaster that the covert footage which is from cameras installed by the campaign group Animal Aid is an evidence of stringent breaches of norms. Reportedly, just last February, a picture featuring Trainer Gordon Elliott on a dead horse sent shockwaves across the world of racing and beyond. Eliott who has previously trained three winners of the Grand National was severely condemned and was suspended until September 9, 2021.

The programme titled The Dark Side Of Horse Racing is BBC’s exclusive investigation based on the footage supplied by the animal rights group Animal Aid. The report will claim that thousands of ex-racehorses. most but not all of which training in Ireland, are being sent to slaughterhouses in British abattoirs every year. The campaign group had planted the cameras in an abattoir run by F Drury & Sons, which is licensed to slaughter horses. It reportedly claims to have captured dozens of former racehorses being slaughtered, the majority from Ireland.

Eliott denies knowledge of horses being slaughtered

While the slaughtered horses included three horses that were previously in the care of Eliott, the leading trainer has told the programme that 'none of those animals were sent by me to the abattoir'. He also said that two animals named ‘High Expectations’ and ‘Kiss Me Kayf’ were sent to a horse dealer to be rehomed if possible, and if not, to be humanely euthanised in line with the regulations. Further, the third horse, Eliott says, had been given to another rider as requested by its owner and that he only came to know that the animal was sent to a British slaughterhouse through the programme-makers.

The BBC report also claims to reveal the serious breaches of regulations and human slaughter at the abattoir including 91 occasions when the cameras recorded slaughter-man shooting horses, not close up, but from yards away. Further, Professor Daniel Mills, a specialist in Veterinary Behavioural Medicine at the University of Lincoln has told the programme that a gunshot going off is going to be startling, seeing another horse suddenly drop; these are all going to be very distressing for a horse in this situation.

