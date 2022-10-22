Thousands Track Boris Johnson's London-return Flight: But Where Was He?

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's London-bound return flight on Saturday was widely tracked as he considers an attempt to win a second term as PM after Liz Truss announced her resignation last week. Johnson cut short his vacation and was spotted crammed in an economy class seat onboard the British Airways (BA) plane. An estimated 6,800 viewers were tracking Johnson's plane on the flight radar website early Saturday as it landed at London's Gatwick airport, according to flight-tracking website Flightradar24's data.

Credit: Flightradar24

Johnson reportedly onboard BA2156

Boris Johnson was reportedly onboard BA2156, and seated on a 34K seat on the back of the plane. Reporters had managed to catch the glimpse of the former Prime Minister, decked up in his suit, on board the BA flight. Johnson appeared uncomfortable with little leg space as he traveled along with his family back to the UK amid the political turmoil to run for the premiership race. The flight is also reported to be a long-haul transit flight that made a stopover in Antigua.

‘Boris Johnson sits in economy for flight back to the UK’



More theatrics from Johnson.

We’ve seen it all before - camping and painting.



He’s taking everybody for fools and I for one, never missed him. pic.twitter.com/kRhxzuSygV — Eddie Turner (@eturnerbishop) October 21, 2022

Ex-UK PM Johnson and his family boarded the plane from the Caribbean before everyone else and were also booed by some of the passengers. Johnson had been holidaying in the Dominican Republic when Liz Truss stepped down from her prime minister role. He had reportedly been in contact with Conservative Party allies about his attempt to win a second term and make a return to his old job. As per reports, the 58-year-old politician booked tickets for the BA2156 plane from Punta Cana to London Gatwick, which is an eight-and-a-half-hour flight.

"He's in a suit, his head forward, deep in thought, but moments before that one of his children was climbing on top of him - a family coming back from their holidays," Sky News reported quoting US correspondent Mark Stone.

Candidates for the UK Prime Minister race have until Monday to win popular support. Only three are permitted to contest, and the bid will be narrowed down to two until the Conservatives unify on one person. Rishi Sunak is reportedly halfway through the threshold and will appear on the ballot. Reportedly, Boris Johnson had been ringing the Tory MPs from the Dominican Republic since Liz Truss turned in her resignation, convincing the MPs that he is serious about pursuing a comeback. Some have thrown support behind Johnson's Premiership bid including Kemi Badenoch, the International Trade Secretary, and Suella Braverman, the former home secretary.