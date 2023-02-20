Threat Of A Tory Rebellion Looming Over Rishi Sunak Amid NI Protocol Deal

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is facing a threat of a potential rebellion by some 100 Tory MPs over attempting to strike an agreement with the European Union to break the post-Brexit stalemate in Northern Ireland. Pressure is mounting on Sunak as tough conversations were held in Downing Street over the weekend.

The PM has also encountered an intervention by his predecessor Boris Johnson, who was against Sunak's plans of abandoning the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill which grants powers to ministers to ignore EU rules and rip up parts of the protocol. "His general thinking is that it would be a great mistake to drop the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill," a source close to Johnson told Sky News.

Top government sources have said that the potential deal would make the bill, which was set in place by Johnson, redundant. "If we can find a way to satisfactorily resolve the issues with the protocol, then you wouldn't need the bill," an anonymous official said, adding: "But we haven't resolved them yet."

The legislation strips the European Court of Justice from having any jurisdiction over Northern Ireland. However, Sunak's deal maintains a role for the ECJ, as Conservative MPs warn of a massive Tory civil war. "It won't just be the so-called Spartans. There will be a large number of Brexiteers, possibly the majority of the parliamentary party and potentially running into treble figures," warned former Brexit minister and Johnson ally, James Duddridge.

Sunak says there is still 'work to do' in protocol deal

Democratic Unionist party leader Jeffrey Donaldson said that Sunak’s proposal “currently falls short of what would be acceptable” to the party. In Munich, Sunak was questioned about the progress achieved in his discussions with EU leaders and Northern Ireland's political parties on the protocol.

Responding to the question he said, "There is still work to do. There are still challenges to work through. We have not resolved all these issues." "No, there isn't a deal that has been done, there is an understanding of what needs to be done. We're working through the issues hard and we will work through them intensely with the EU, but we are by no means done," he added.