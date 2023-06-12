Three British Guardsmen Faint As UK's Prince William Reviews Royal Parade

At least three royal guardsmen fainted during the royal military parade led by the Prince of Wales, Prince William on Saturday. The soldiers were overcome by the scorching heat in the United Kingdom as they stood for hours wearing woollen tunics for the parade. The parade, which was led by the oldest son of the current British Monarch King Charles III, is known as the Colonel’s Review parade. The parade comprised 1,400 soldiers belonging to the Household Division and the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery.

At the ceremony, the troops were reviewed by the heir to the British throne, Prince William. The Prince of Wales is an honorary Colonel of the Welsh Guards who is usually responsible for leading and reviewing the royal troops. The video of the soldiers fainting during the ceremony went viral online and has garnered a lot of attention.

In one of the videos shared online, three soldiers can be seen falling during the ceremony and can be seen getting escorted by the four personnel who came carrying the stretchers. This included a trombonist who fainted while playing behind Prince William, he was later assisted by the medics.

Willam acknowledges hard work of troops

While the UK royal took to Twitter to share glimpses from the event, he also acknowledged the hard work of the troops involved in the event. “Conducting the Colonel's Review of the King's Birthday Parade today. The hard work and preparation that goes into an event like this is a credit to all involved, especially in today’s conditions,” the Prince of Wales wrote on Twitter sharing glimpses from the event. “A big thank you to every soldier who took part in the Colonel’s Review this morning in the heat. Difficult conditions but you all did a really good job. Thank you. W,” he wrote in another post.

Conducting the Colonel's Review of the King's Birthday Parade today. The hard work and preparation that goes into an event like this is a credit to all involved, especially in today’s conditions. pic.twitter.com/IRuFjqyoeD — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 10, 2023

A big thank you to every solider who took part in the Colonel’s Review this morning in the heat. Difficult conditions but you all did a really good job. Thank you. W — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 10, 2023

The UK heat

On Saturday, London witnessed a heatwave after mercury hit 86 degrees Fahrenheit (30 degrees Celsius). Keeping the heat in mind in a country which is relatively cooler than others, the UK authorities issued an amber alert in several parts of the country. The alert was issued by the UK Health Security Agency and included advisories like staying out of the sun between 11:00 am and 3:00 pm.

Meanwhile, the Colonel’s review parade is actually an event that incorporated the rehearsal for Trooping the Colour. The trooping is an annual military parade which is usually held in the month of June to mark the British monarch King Charles III’s official birthday. The UK king is expected to oversee the royal ceremony which is scheduled to take place on June 17.