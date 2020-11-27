'Three-tiered System Is The Best Way To Prevent A Spike In COVID-19': UK PM Boris Johnson

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, on Thursday, said that the new COVID-19 alert level tier allocations, which will come into force in the UK on December 2, is the best way to prevent a spike in COVID-19. UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock had earlier informed of UK Government's plan to switch back to the three-tier restrictions system, which was initially introduced in October 2020, as the COVID-19 cases reduced in the country. Under the three-tier system, all parts of the UK will be identified and segregated under three-tiered restrictions—with tier one being medium alert, tier two being high alert and tier three as very high alert—depending on the number of coronavirus cases in the area.

Speaking about it, Boris Johnson said, "These tougher tiers strike a balance. They're sufficient to continue driving the virus downwards, but it is important to recognize, they're less intrusive than the current national measures. In all tiers, shops, gyms, the leisure sector, hairdressers, other forms of personal care, places of worship, will reopen."

'We risk losing control'

Speaking further about the need to impose strict restrictions, Boris Johnson said that not doing so would put UK at the risk of a spike in COVID-19 cases. The UK Prime Minister pointed out that mass testing and vaccination may improve the coronavirus situation in the country. Johnson also emphasised the need to get through the winter season while adding that lifting the restrictions now would undermine the progress made by the UK in containing the spread of the virus.

"If we ease off now, we risk losing control of this virus all over again, casting aside our hard-won gains and forcing us back into a New Year national lockdown with all the damage that would mean. The tough measures in our winter plan are the best way to avoid this outcome. We now have reason to hope that by spring, community testing and vaccines will combine to end this era of restrictions, but to get that, we must first navigate a hard winter when the burden on our NHS is heaviest and the cold weather favours the virus," said Boris Johnson.

Three-tier COVID-19 restrictions system

All areas of the UK will be classified under different tiers depending on five key indicators which include case detection in all age groups as well as in the age group of people over 60 years old, the rate of spike or drop in COVID-19 cases and positivity rate of tests taken among other things. As of now, major cities of the UK, namely Manchester, Birmingham, and Nottingham, as well as the county of Kent have been listed under tier three as very high alert. On the other hand, London along with all 32 boroughs and Liverpool city have been listed under tier two as high alert while medium alert tier one has only 3 areas, namely Cornwall, Isles of Scilly and Isle of Wight, as per the UK government website.

Due to the rise in new COVID-19 cases, the UK government was forced to impose a month-long nationwide lockdown which began on November 5 as the country was then reporting about 25,000 new cases daily. Following the lockdown, the spike in new cases has dropped allowing the country to switch back to the three-tiered restrictions system.

