Three UK Siblings Struck By Lightning While Taking Selfie, Scary Moment Captured On Camera

In a shocking incident, three siblings who took shelter under a tree amid heavy rains, near Molesey Lock, close to Hampton Court Palace in London, were struck by lightning. The three were immediately rushed to the city hospital with minor burns and were discharged hours later. The shocking moment was captured on the camera.

According to BBC, Rachel, Andrew, and Isobel Jobson were cycling on their way from Berkshire to visit their aunt in Epsom, Surrey, when the trio decided to halt for a washroom break and took some pictures. "On my return, I saw Andrew and Isobel sitting under a tree during a thunderstorm. So I joined them," Rachel said.

Wow. Isobel Jobson's photo as they are struck by lightning. pic.twitter.com/3u01sBqq7C — Kid Narco (@KidNarco) July 13, 2021

Isobel told BBC, "The picture of us at the moment the lightning strike happened was at 17:05. I took a picture of us smiling, and we then wanted a sad picture in the rain. All of a sudden, I was on the ground and couldn't hear anything apart from this high-pitched buzzing."

While speaking to BBC, the 26-year-old Rachel, explained, "My whole right arm was numb and I couldn't move it. We were taking the picture with our phone and then, the next thing, I was on the ground. I felt disjointed. My sister and I were screaming. I got burnt on my thigh and stomach and it left lightning-like marks behind, on me and my sister."

The siblings were helped by some people there. Soon paramedics arrived and the three were taken to St George Hospital in Tooting, South London. Doctors said that it was possible that a titanium plate in Isobel's arm following a cycling accident last year might have been the reason for the lightning surging through their bodies. Rachel said, "My sister's arm was very hot because of the plate. Everyone was amazed at what had happened to us". The Jobson siblings have not yet resumed their cycling holiday.

On Monday, some parts of London witnessed heavy rain and thunder. Nearly 47.8mm of rainfall was observed in the past 24-hours. Most of it in an hour on Monday, causing flash floods. The average monthly rainfall in July is 44.5mm. If reports are to be believed, around 30 to 60 people are struck by lightning each year in the UK, with an average of three deaths.