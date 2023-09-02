TikTok Influencer Mahek Bukhari And Her Mother Sentenced To Life For Double Murder

A TikTok influencer, Mahek Bukhari has been sentenced to jail for life with a minimum term of 31 years and eight months for murdering two men, who died in a fireball after their car rammed off the road during a high-speed chase outside Leicester. Saqib Hussain and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin from Banbury in Oxfordshire, died immediately after their vehicle hit a tree and went up in flames, reported The Guardian.

Mahek Bukhari's mother Ansreen Bukhari has been sentenced to a minimum term of 26 years and nine months for the double murder. After a three-month trial at Leicester Crown Court, it was discovered that the duo was part of a group that lured the victims to a Tesco car park in February last year before pursuing them at speeds of up to 100mph.

Obsessed TikTok user sentenced to jail for life

In this ghastly murder case, co-defendants Rekhan Karwan and Raees Jamal have been jailed for life and they would serve the term of 26 years 10 months and 31 years respectively, for two counts of murder. Whereas, Natasha Akhtar has been jailed for 11 years and eight months, and Ameer Jamal and Sanaf Gulamustafa have been jailed for 14 years and eight months and 14 years and nine months respectively for two counts of manslaughter, reported The Guardian.

While sentencing the mother and daughter with others, Judge Timothy Spencer KC said TikTok and Instagram were "at the heart" of the case, as Bukhari dropped out of university to pursue her career as an influencer.

The case against Bukharis

The two, Hussain and Ijazuddin were "lured" into meeting with the Bukharis in a Tesco car park on the pretence of paying him back the £3,000. However, the cars ended up in a chase. After the investigation of this cold-blooded attack, Leicestershire Police's senior Detective Inspector Mark Parish said, "This was a callous and cold-blooded attack which ultimately cost two men their lives." He added that none of the defendants tried to help the victims or to call for help.

Further, according to the police call records, it was discovered that just before the tragic accident, Hussain had made a phone call to 999 to police where he informed that Ijazuddin's silver Skoda Fabia was being "blocked in" and rammed by attackers wearing balaclavas who had been following them in two cars.