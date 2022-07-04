Top Russian Scientist Dmitry Kolke Arrested In Espionage Probe Dies Of Cancer

A top Russian scientist, who had stage four pancreatic cancer, died merely two days after he was arrested on charges of spying for China. The 54-year-old scientist, Dmitry Kolker, had cancer and was treated at a hospital in Siberia. According to the social media post of his daughter, Alina Mironova, the members of the Kremlin’s FSB security service dragged him from the hospital despite knowing her father had cancer and could not even eat on his own. His family said that the scientist, who was a doctor of physical and mathematical sciences, head of the laboratory of quantum optical technologies at the Institute of Laser Physics of the Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences and Novosibirsk State University, was being fed through a tube and could not even move.

While speaking to Latvia-based Russian news outlet The Insider on Friday, July 1, his son Maxim Kolker said they had no information about his father's condition after the FSB security agents detained his ailing father. "So far nothing is known. The last contact I had with my father was at 6:15 p.m. on the flight to Moscow. He said he was saying goodbye. He may have been aware of his condition. The investigator said the conditions were good, with a refrigerator in the prison cell. What refrigerator? The man can't eat, he is fed intravenously. He is constantly vomiting. People don't walk around in such conditions," he told The Insider.

Kolker's son revealed his father was on his deathbed

According to Maxim, the Kremlin agents took his father in order to testify against Sergey Bagayev, Director Of Research at the Institute of Laser Physics, Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences, and Alexei Taichenachev, the institute's Director. He said that his father had repeatedly told the security personnel that he did not know anything about the alleged large-scale fraud in which Bagayev and Taichenachev were allegedly involved. Further, he maintained that his father visited for chemotherapy on June 29, Wednesday but later he was shifted to the emergency ward after his condition deteriorated. Kolker said his father was using medicines heavily to ease his immense pain and alleged the security agents refused to carry his medicines with them. According to Maxim, his father was on his deathbed when he was arrested.

Image: Alina Mironova/VK/AP