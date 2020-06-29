UK's Top Diplomat Mark Sedwill Steps Down Amid Reports Of Tensions With Senior Members

The United Kingdom government on June 28 announced that Mark Sedwill, a senior diplomat, appointed Cabinet Secretary, and National Security Adviser has decided to step down from the posts and will now lead the G7 panel on global economic security as the UK assumes the presidency of the rich nations' group. According to reports, Sedwill stepped down following reports of clashes with Boris Johnson's top political adviser Dominic Cummings. Dominic Cummings has long been critical of civil service hinting at a possible change last week as some media houses reported him saying to his aides, "hard rain is going to fall."

Mark Sedwill in a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote, "I am fortunate to have served in some of the most challenging and rewarding jobs in national and international public service under seven prime ministers and in extraordinary times. I am grateful for your confidence and friendship as both Foreign Secretary and Prime Minister. I wish you well and, of course, remain at your disposal in the years ahead. It has been a privilege to serve."

In his response, the Prime Minister paid tribute to Sir Mark’s public service, and with approval of HM Queen, he nominated Sedwill for a life peerage. "Over the last few years, I have had direct experience of the outstanding service that you have given to the Government and to the country as a whole. It has been by any standards a massive contribution - but as PM I have particularly appreciated your calm and shrewd advice. You have done it all in Whitehall. After serving for decades with great distinction - and unflappable good humour - I believe you have earned the gratitude of the nation," Johnson wrote in a letter to Sedwill that was published on the UK government's website.

Johnson appoints new NSA

Boris Johnson has appointed David Frost as the new National Security Adviser, who is currently Prime Minister's Europe Adviser and Britain's chief negotiator for securing a deal with the European Union. "I am delighted to appoint David Frost as my next National Security Adviser. He is an experienced diplomat, policy thinker, and proven negotiator, with a strong belief in building Britain’s place in the world," Johnson said.

