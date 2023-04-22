Top UK Firms' Exodus Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations Forces CBI To Halt Operations

The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) will suspend its operations until June due to a mass departure of major UK businesses, including NatWest and John Lewis, following allegations of sexual misconduct by male employees at the lobbying group that were uncovered by The Guardian.

The CBI's board has decided to halt all membership and policy-related activities until an extraordinary meeting in June, where members will vote on the organisation's future and purpose. This decision comes after a mass exodus of major UK businesses, including John Lewis and NatWest, following The Guardian's publication of a series of accounts from more than a dozen women alleging sexual misconduct by male employees at the CBI. Among these allegations were claims of rape made by two women against their colleagues.

Following the recent disclosure on Friday, wherein a woman accused two male colleagues of raping her while working at an overseas office of the CBI, more than 50 of Britain's largest businesses have either suspended their involvement or entirely cut ties with the group.

The list of high-profile companies that have terminated their relationship with the CBI includes Accenture, Arup, Aviva, BMW, Fidelity International, Jaguar Land Rover, Kingfisher, Phoenix Group, Sage, Tesco, and Virgin Media O2.

The CBI has reported the specifics of the most recent rape accusation to the police. The City of London police initiated an investigation last week into a number of claims of wrongdoing leveled at CBI executives by more than a dozen women.

A pattern of alleged inappropriate behaviour: Report

According to The Guardian's report, there was a pattern of alleged misconduct by male CBI employees towards their female counterparts. One woman stated that she was sexually assaulted by a manager during a summer boat party on the River Thames in 2018. Additionally, the report detailed claims of sexual harassment and intimidation, with more than a dozen women coming forward to share their experiences.

In 2018, a woman at the CBI's London office reported being stalked by a male colleague both in person and online. Despite the CBI acknowledging the incident as harassment, sources suggest that the woman was dissuaded from reporting to the police and that the alleged perpetrator retained his job.

UK govt cuts ties with CBI

Earlier this month, the United Kingdom government suspended its relationship with the CBI over the previous allegations. The CBI, which claimed to represent 190,000 businesses prior to the exodus, was founded by royal charter in 1965. Its effective mothballing means an uncertain future for its workforce of more than 300 staff, reported The Guardian.

The board said in a statement that “much needs to change” for it to win back the trust of businesses.

It said: “The CBI shares the shock and revulsion at the events that have taken place in our organisation, and at past failures that allowed these events to happen. We are deeply sorry and express our profound regret to the women who have endured these horrific experiences.

“We have listened carefully to what our colleagues, members and stakeholders have said over recent days and weeks. We have heard loud and clear a demand for far-reaching change.”

It plans to spend the next two months before the meeting speaking to staff, businesses, experts and others about its future role.

“This work and the cultural reform will be the entire and urgent focus of the organisation over the coming weeks,” it said.

“We are taking steps to address our failings but recognise these are not yet sufficient to sustain the confidence of our colleagues, members and of the broader business community,” the company continued.

“We know it will take time to rebuild trust in our purpose and culture. And to give our team and former colleagues the space to heal.”