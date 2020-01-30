Tories Mocked By Internet Users After Introducing £12 Brexit Tea Towel

As Britain is just hours away from leaving half a century-old European Union membership, Downing Street recently launched a range of merchandise with the slvogan 'Got Brexit Done'. From mugs, magnets to pin badges, the Tory party is selling a number of things. However, the Tories were mocked by several citizens as soon as they introduced a £12 tea towel.

👀 Introducing our official limited edition Brexit tea towel.



🛍 Get yours now!



👉 https://t.co/7k72INqa35 pic.twitter.com/KXm4ABJA5l — Conservatives (@Conservatives) January 28, 2020

£12 Brexit tea towel

The tea towel shows the slogan 'Got Brexit Done' above an image of UK PM Boris Johnson flanked by a union flag and Britannia-style shield. One can also see that around the edge the departure date is spelt out in Latin, “XXXI Jan – Anno MMXX”. According to the official website where all the merchandises are up for sale, the description of the tea towel reads, “Show your pride in Britain and celebrate Brexit in your kitchen with this limited edition item. Buy one today, for yourself or as a gift. PROUDLY made in the UK”.

The tea towel has, however, been mocked. Several netizens tweeted:

He didn't "get it done." He just let the broken promises pile up like dirty dishes in the sink. 👇 pic.twitter.com/WrgtCdm816 — Andrew King #FBPE #RejoinEU 🎪 (@2primates) January 28, 2020

Just corrected the typos - you're welcome pic.twitter.com/yur75PxCld — Unicorn Stopper 🎪 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🇪🇺 🐟🕯 (@LenoreSimson) January 28, 2020

Tories predicting correctly that Boris Johnson will soon be hung out to dry. https://t.co/LnuMc2yyYg — Otto English (@Otto_English) January 28, 2020

I'm struggling to tell the difference between parody and reality any longer...#brexit #BorisJohnson https://t.co/29vvGQOLhH — Slough for Europe 🇪🇺🎪 (@SloughForEU) January 28, 2020

This country gets more embarrassing by the day. Feel like we're stuck in a cringey 70s sitcom. https://t.co/63VjmcByNK — 🇪🇺 Debbie ⭐ (@Omnishambles85) January 29, 2020

