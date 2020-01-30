The Debate
Tories Mocked By Internet Users After Introducing £12 Brexit Tea Towel

UK News

Tories launched a range of merchandise with the slogan 'Got Brexit Done', however, a £12 tea towel with the slogan 'Got Brexit Done' has been mocked by netizens

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Tories

As Britain is just hours away from leaving half a century-old European Union membership, Downing Street recently launched a range of merchandise with the slvogan 'Got Brexit Done'. From mugs, magnets to pin badges, the Tory party is selling a number of things. However, the Tories were mocked by several citizens as soon as they introduced a £12 tea towel. 

£12 Brexit tea towel

The tea towel shows the slogan 'Got Brexit Done' above an image of UK PM Boris Johnson flanked by a union flag and Britannia-style shield. One can also see that around the edge the departure date is spelt out in Latin, “XXXI Jan – Anno MMXX”. According to the official website where all the merchandises are up for sale, the description of the tea towel reads, “Show your pride in Britain and celebrate Brexit in your kitchen with this limited edition item. Buy one today, for yourself or as a gift. PROUDLY made in the UK”. 

The tea towel has, however, been mocked. Several netizens tweeted: 

Published:
COMMENT
