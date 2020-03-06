The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

UK Tory Slams Labour MP Dawn Butler After She Calls Boris Johnson Racist

UK News

UK Lawmaker and Tory MP from Sevenoaks Laura Trott recently appeared on a British Talk show alongside Labour MP Dawn Butler. Scott later lashed out Butler.

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Tory leader slams Dawn Butler after she calls Boris Johnson racist

UK Lawmaker and Tory MP from Sevenoaks Laura Trott recently appeared on a British Talk show alongside Labour MP Dawn Butler. However, when Butler lashed out at British PM Boris Johnson for his racist comments, Trott defended the British Prime Minister, and furthermore, went on to call Butler's remarks “rude” and “offensive”. A video of the conversation was later posted on Twitter and has taken the internet by storm garnering over 111 thousand likes and 4 Million views till now. 

While speaking on the show about how Labour party can win over votes, Bulter said that “We don't have to go on the Conservative narrative, which is often racist and…” However, before Butler could even complete her sentence, Trott started shaking her head in disapproval, repeating “No” over and over again. According to media reports, Trott found it extremely offensive that Butler used the words “conservative and racist in the same sentence.”

Read: Boris Johnson Says UK Ready For Coronavirus, 'army Could Step In If Things Get Worse'

Read: UK PM Boris Johnson To Unveil Action Plan To Battle Coronavirus Spread

Later, when asked about an example of racism within the Conservative party, Butler immediately responded saying that it was Boris Johnson. However, this did not go down well with Trott who sais that Butler was “outrageous” and “wrong.” Butler immediately asked Trott if Johnson had never said anything racist. Trott however, did not seem willing to reply.

Meanwhile, journalist Nick Ferrari jumped in to comment that Johnson’s remarks were just “unfortunate choice of words” but not racist. Butler later tweeted a clip from the interview which immediately captured the internet’s attention and racked up furious replies from people.

'Well done Britain'

Read: UK PM Boris Johnson To Take Paternity Leave When Carrie Symonds Has Their First Child

Read: Boris Johnson Admits Shaking Hands With COVID-19 Patients, 'danger To Public' Say Tweeples

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Chidambaram
CHIDAMBARAM HITS BACK AT SITHARAMAN
Tahir
TAHIR HUSSAIN SENT TO 7 DAY CUSTODY
IPL
GANGULY ON IPL 2020
BBC
COMPLAINT AGAINST BBC TO POLICE
Sachin
SACHIN TEACHES HOW TO WASH HANDS
Baaghi
'BAAGHI 3': INTERNET REVIEWS FILM