UK Tory Slams Labour MP Dawn Butler After She Calls Boris Johnson Racist

UK Lawmaker and Tory MP from Sevenoaks Laura Trott recently appeared on a British Talk show alongside Labour MP Dawn Butler. However, when Butler lashed out at British PM Boris Johnson for his racist comments, Trott defended the British Prime Minister, and furthermore, went on to call Butler's remarks “rude” and “offensive”. A video of the conversation was later posted on Twitter and has taken the internet by storm garnering over 111 thousand likes and 4 Million views till now.

Sorry to break the news to you. Boris Johnson is racist. pic.twitter.com/UPE0Ixyhro — (((Dawn Butler))) (@DawnButlerBrent) March 5, 2020

While speaking on the show about how Labour party can win over votes, Bulter said that “We don't have to go on the Conservative narrative, which is often racist and…” However, before Butler could even complete her sentence, Trott started shaking her head in disapproval, repeating “No” over and over again. According to media reports, Trott found it extremely offensive that Butler used the words “conservative and racist in the same sentence.”

Later, when asked about an example of racism within the Conservative party, Butler immediately responded saying that it was Boris Johnson. However, this did not go down well with Trott who sais that Butler was “outrageous” and “wrong.” Butler immediately asked Trott if Johnson had never said anything racist. Trott however, did not seem willing to reply.

Meanwhile, journalist Nick Ferrari jumped in to comment that Johnson’s remarks were just “unfortunate choice of words” but not racist. Butler later tweeted a clip from the interview which immediately captured the internet’s attention and racked up furious replies from people.

Jesus Christ. What does someone have to do to be racist if saying Muslim women look like letter boxes and bank robbers isn't racist? It might well be "unfortunate" but it's also racist. — Toni Hargis (@ToniHargis) March 5, 2020

Imagine being so outraged at the word racist, and not actual racism. — Chris M. ❄️ (@dextergreen) March 5, 2020

Two white people insisting to Dawn that Boris Johnson is not racist and she's just being supes rude and difficult is SUCH a good look, well done, Britain. — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) March 5, 2020

Watch Laura Trott, MP for Sevenoaks, gaslight Dawn Butler on the issue of racism. It is clear from his many writings and statements that Boris Johnson is racist. Since when did calling someone a racist become more offensive than that racist person's actual racism? https://t.co/551ixdFVnk — Snigdha (@snigskitchen) March 5, 2020

