After the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted to throwing a “bring your own booze” garden party at Downing Street in breach of his own COVID-19 lockdown whilst the UK reeled under the stringent measures, the Tory MPs on Wednesday intensified their calls for the UK leader to step down over his party gate scandals that have invited widespread public fury.

Questioning the British leader’s conduct after he accepted in House of Commons that he attended the drinks party during lockdown, UK lawmakers, some from Johnson’s own party, asked him to resign. Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross and MPs William Wragg, Caroline Nokes and Roger Gale on Wednesday were among the Tory lawmakers who strengthened their calls for Boris Johnson to step down, according to the British press. MP Ross was even reported saying that he held a "difficult conversation” with the British Prime Minister about the scandal which has sparked angst and demands of accountability from the British population from their leader.

British PM stands in House of Commons apologising, but won't resign

Boris Johnson, UK’s leader stood in front of the House of Commons and apologised to the nation at the prime minister’s questions, but indicated that he would not resign. This has caused a furore among the UK Tory MPs, including the chairman of the public affairs and constitutional affairs Committee, Hazel Grove, and William Wragg, both of whom insisted that his position as a leader governing the UK on COVID-19 rules and protocols for public adherence was now an underhanded campaign where only a certain section of the population was required to so-called "follow rules". “Prime Minister’s position is now "untenable," they said.

Wragg told BBC Radio 4’s PM programme that the series of unforced errors “are deeply damaging to the perception of the entire party.” Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross asked UK PM to step down indicating that his admission to being a part of the scandal that violated COVID rules this time had consequences.

At the start of the weekly session of Prime Minister's Questions, Johnson explained that he had briefly attended the party but then had headed inside later to work. he said that the Downing Street party was, in fact, a work event but he understands that everyone must have been asked to get back in and adopt a more formal approach. MPs reacted to the British leader's argument that he "did not realise he was at a party" and slammed it as delusional and offensive. "There we have it: After months of deceit and deception, the pathetic spectacle of a man who has run out of the road," MP Starmer reportedly condemned.

Johnson says gathering 'to thank groups of staff', stirs fresh furore; A Tory involves Metropolitan police

Johnson, a former journalist who was once fired from a newspaper for making up a quote, amid lawmakers' rebuke, stood his ground despite that the calls for his ouster resonated louder among his own MPs that wanted him out, and discussed strategies for his exit with the opposition. Johnson, on the contrary, defended his position stating that on the day of the 20 May 2020, when as many as 40 staff gathered “to make the most of the lovely weather and have few drinks,” he was there for about just 25 minutes. And that, he said, was to "thank groups of staff" for their hard work, according to the broadcasts from his speech at the House of Commons.

Once again, the British Prime Minister insisted that he "believed implicitly” that the gathering was a work event, and that with hindsight, he reiterated in his defense that he should have “sent everyone back inside".

"I should have found some other way to thank them, and I should have recognised that even if it could have been said technically to fall within the guidance there would be millions and millions of people who simply would not see it that way,” said the UK leader in his speech that aired on Wednesday, and footages of which now widely circulated online. BBC quoted the Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer calling Johnson’s explanation as “ridiculous,” adding that his conduct and defence of it, both is extremely offensive to the British public. “Do the decent thing and resign,” angry Starmer asserted.

Britain's Labour leader Keir Starmer speaks during Prime Minister's Questions, in the House of Commons, London, Wednesday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has apologized for attending a garden party during Britain’s coronavirus lockdown.[Credit: AP]

In a tougher stance on the controversy, Scottish National Party's leader at Westminster Ian Blackford asked the lawmakers to force the British Prime Minister out. While Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey agreed.

One Tory MP Sir Edward Leigh went at length in his demand of PM’s resignation as he wrote to the Metropolitan Police, UK to get involved in the matter. Some of Johnson’s own party Conservative MPs including Dan Poulter rejected the UK PM’s explanation saying that it was "not much consolation” and was an insult to the frontline workers and medics, NHS that battled the deadly wave of the pandemic, and families who missed funerals of the loved ones. Chancellor Rishi Sunak opted for a milder tone as he acknowledged that PM Boris Johnson did the right thing by issuing an apology, as he also appealed to the lawmakers for “patience" as Gray’s office finished the investigation.