Tragic Unfolding: A Timeline Of The Nottingham, England Attack

Quick links:
In a series of incidents two people were killed on Ilkeston Road and a man was found dead on Magdala Road. A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. (Image: Twitter/@nottspolice)
Why you're reading this: In a horrific incident that transpired in Nottingham, England, on Tuesday morning, a knife-wielding attacker killed two 19-year-old college students, before killing a middle-aged man, stealing his van, and stabbing three other people on the street. Nottingham police have arrested the 31-year-old individual on suspicion of murder as the investigation continues to find the motive behind the diabolic act.
3 things you need to know:
Nottingham Police have arrested a 31-year-old man on the suspicion of murder (Image: Twitter/@nottspolice)
Chief Constable Kate Meynell expressed sorrow following the occurrence of the events in a press briefing and stated that "today there has been a shocking and tragic series of events which has led to the lives of three innocent people being taken and left another member of the public in a critical condition in hospital".
Press conference held by Chief Constable Kate Meynell regarding today’s incident in the city centre.— Nottinghamshire Police (@nottspolice) June 13, 2023
Read full statement here: https://t.co/7OKei21sFc pic.twitter.com/n00alm9Ukv
"We are not looking for anyone else in connection with the attacks and I can reassure the public that it is safe to visit the city centre – though there may be some road restrictions as we continue to establish what has happened," she added. The Police has informed the relatives of all of the victim. To investigate further, officers conducted a number of searches at residences across the city, but no further arrests have been made.