Tragic Unfolding: A Timeline Of The Nottingham, England Attack

Why you're reading this: In a horrific incident that transpired in Nottingham, England, on Tuesday morning, a knife-wielding attacker killed two 19-year-old college students, before killing a middle-aged man, stealing his van, and stabbing three other people on the street. Nottingham police have arrested the 31-year-old individual on suspicion of murder as the investigation continues to find the motive behind the diabolic act.

Two college students and a middle-aged man have been stabbed to death in Nottingham.

Police have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

The attacker who wielded a knife went on a stabbing spree as he killed three people and injured three others.

Nottingham Police have arrested a 31-year-old man on the suspicion of murder (Image: Twitter/@nottspolice)

Timeline of the tragic set of events:

Around 4 am: Nottingham police were notified by a member of the public about two 19-year-old who were stabbed. In a statement, Chief Constable Kate Meynell said, "Police were first called to Ilkeston Road just after 4 am after a member of the public reported that two people, aged 19, had been stabbed in the street and were unresponsive."

Just over a mile from Ilkeston Road, in the city centre, a vehicle tries to run over three individuals. The police said that one is in serious condition while the other two only suffered minor injuries.

Around 5.30 am: Police tasered and arrested the man on Maple Street on suspicion of murder. The man was dragged out of a white van which the officials believe is stolen.

7:04 am: Emergency services were at an "ongoing serious incident", Nottingham Police stated in their official statement. The authorities urged people to avoid city centre road closures.

9:37 am: Police declared they have arrested a 31-year-old individual on suspicion of murder.

6 pm: Chief Constable held a media briefing and stated that they think one of the victims, a guy in his 50s, stole the van that was used to crash into others. He was discovered dead from knife wounds at Magdala Road by a member of the public.

Police officers block a road in Nottingham, Britain (Image: AP)

What does the Nottingham Police say?

Chief Constable Kate Meynell expressed sorrow following the occurrence of the events in a press briefing and stated that "today there has been a shocking and tragic series of events which has led to the lives of three innocent people being taken and left another member of the public in a critical condition in hospital".

Press conference held by Chief Constable Kate Meynell regarding today’s incident in the city centre.



"We are not looking for anyone else in connection with the attacks and I can reassure the public that it is safe to visit the city centre – though there may be some road restrictions as we continue to establish what has happened," she added. The Police has informed the relatives of all of the victim. To investigate further, officers conducted a number of searches at residences across the city, but no further arrests have been made.