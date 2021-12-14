Trial For New Needle-free COVID Vaccine Begins; Targets New Variants

A needle-free COVID-19 vaccine trial has begun. The objective of this new vaccine is to defend humans against future COVID variants in the UK. Prof Jonathan Heeney of Cambridge University and CEO of DIOSynVax created the vaccine, as per the reports of BBC. Participants will be between the age of 18 and 50 and will take part in the study at the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) Southampton Clinical Research Facility.

Prof Heeney stated that as new variants appear and immunity begins to wane, they need better methods for protection against COVID. He claims that the vaccine, which employs new technology to combat the disease, could provide considerably broader protection against the COVID variants. He further stated that it is critical that people continue to develop new generation vaccines to help keep the public secure from the next virus threats.

Researchers hope that this will provide increased protection

According to BBC, he also said that it is the first step in building a universal Coronavirus vaccine that will protect people not only from current COVID-19 variants but also from "future Coronaviruses". Current COVID-19 vaccines encode antigens using genes derived from the virus spike protein, which induces the immune system to create antibodies. This new vaccine, on the other hand, uses predictive approaches to imitate the larger family of Coronavirus antigens, which researchers hope will provide increased protection.

It is delivered into the skin by a spring-powered jet injection, providing an option for those who are afraid of needle-based injections. Prof Saul Faust, director of the NIHR Southampton Clinical Research Facility stated that this is not just yet another Coronavirus vaccination, according to BBC. He further said that this technology has the potential to provide broad protection to a large number of people all around the world. He also stated that they are appealing for the assistance of the public in creating this possibly game-changing vaccine.

Volunteers from surrounding areas are being sought for trial

Volunteers from the surrounding area of Southampton, England are being sought for the trial. For the trial, they must have received their first two COVID-19 vaccines but not their booster, according to BBC. Prof. Heeney said that this vaccine is unique in both how it primes the immune system to respond with a larger protective response to Coronaviruses and how it is given.

Image: PTI