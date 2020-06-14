Last Updated:

What Is Trooping The Colour? Why It Is Important For Royal Family? Know Details Here

Queen’s 94th Official Birthday was marked with a ‘military ceremony’ performed by Welsh Guards at Windsor Castle on June 13 without any royal family members.

Even though Queen Elizabeth II was born on April 21, she marks her Official Birthday on the second Saturday of June. Following a 270-year-old tradition, the Sovereign’s birthday is marked with a Parade called ‘Trooping the Colour’. However, amid the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus, for the first time since 1955, the Trooping did not take place in the traditional form involving over 1,400 soldiers, 400 musicians and 200 horses. Instead, Queen’s 94th Official Birthday was marked with a ‘military ceremony’ performed by Welsh Guards at Windsor Castle on June 13 without any royal family members to attend. 

The Queen along with Prince Philip has been in self-isolation at the Windsor Castle since March amid COVID-19 pandemic. While the traditional ceremony is televised every year at Buckingham Palace with the entire royal family at the balcony, this year only the monarch was there to attend the military ceremony that included ‘soldiers from the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards’ who are on guard at the castle. The featured music for the ceremony was performed by a Band of the Household Division. Watch:

What is Trooping the Colour?

In all simplicity, Trooping the Colour is also a military parade started way back in the 17th century. Deemed to be one of the most esteemed military displays in the world with hundreds of soldiers and musicians. The guards that take part in Trooping the Colour reportedly form the oldest regiments of the British Army which is the Household Division. The Household Division is basically bodyguards or personal troops of Queen Elizabeth II and has been for the service of the monarch since the English Civil War ended in 1660. 

The ‘Colours’ in the name of the military parade denote the flags of different regiments in the UK army. The flags of all regiments differed in their colour and symbols. Every year, the colours of a different regiment of the UK army troop. For marking Queen’s official birthday in 2018, it was 1st Battalion Coldstream Guards and in 2019 the colours were trooped by 1st Battalion grenadier Guards. Here are some glimpses of Trooping the Colour from the past.

