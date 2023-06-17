Trooping The Colour: Why Does King Charles III Have Two Birthdays? Here's The History

King Charles III, who celebrated his birthday on November 14, is celebrating his big day once again today. But why? This unique practice of monarchs having two birthdays can be traced back to the 18th century and is primarily attributed to the unpredictable British weather. The tradition ensures that the grand celebrations are not marred by inclement conditions and allows for a more enjoyable experience for both the royal family and the public.

Since the 1740s, British monarchs have chosen to hold two birthday celebrations — an official one and a private event on their actual birthdate. The reason behind this double celebration is clear: nobody wants their parade or outdoor festivities to be spoiled by rain or adverse weather conditions. The annual Trooping the Colour celebration, associated with the sovereign's birthday, has played a central role in this tradition.

A look at the roots of the tradition

Trooping the Colour, a magnificent military parade in London, existed as a separate event until it became officially and permanently linked to the monarch's birthday after King George III ascended the throne in 1760. Prior to that, the tradition began with King George II in 1748, a monarch known for his love of parties. As George II's birthday fell in November, when the British weather is often unfavorable, the decision was made to schedule the celebrations during the summer months to maximise the chances of good weather.

Trooping the Colour will take place today on Horse Guards Parade, an annual event dating back to 1760.



Soldiers from the 1st Battalion The Welsh Guards will Troop their Colour in front of His Majesty The King, followed by a flypast with aircraft from across the Armed Forces.

For King Charles III, this year's Trooping the Colour ceremony holds special significance as it marks his first participation as the reigning monarch. Today morning, he joined over 1,400 soldiers and 200 horses in the parade, showcasing the grandeur and military prowess associated with this historic event.

By observing the dual birthday tradition, British monarchs continue to blend tradition, weather pragmatism, and public celebration. While the official birthday celebration allows for the spectacle and pageantry that the occasion demands, the private event on the monarch's actual birthdate remains a more intimate affair. This unique aspect of British royal tradition exemplifies the adaptability and longevity of customs that have endured for centuries.