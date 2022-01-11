Trouble Mounts For Boris Johnson Over More COVID Scandals: Are Curtains Down For UK PM?

United Kingdom (UK) on Monday hit a grim milestone of 150,230 deaths from novel coronavirus, and most of these fatalities occurred within just 28 days since a positive COVID-19 diagnosis. Over 18,000 Britishers have needed hospital intervention in a matter of just a past few days as the country struggled to suppress the wildfire wave of hyper contagious B.1.1.529 Omicron tallying 14, 617, 314 confirmed cases early on Monday, January 10.

But the British Prime Minister has invited fresh troubles over another COVID-19 lockdown breach as details of his "bring your own" alcohol garden party emerged, which the experts now believe, may be the final cause for closing the doors to his leadership. Johnson’s party furore and the “Partygate” scandals one after the other, which critics label ‘a pattern,’ has left his own Conservative party lawmakers turning against him in one of the worst crises and embarrassing phases during his premiership.

On Jan. 10, the British Prime Minister’s conduct as a leader was on questionable grounds, as once again, he invited widespread deride for breach of his own COVID-19 rules apparently, during the first nationwide coronavirus restrictions in 2020.

Johnson gathered up to 40 government staff, including his wife Carrie at Downing Street on the evening of May 20, 2020, at a time when the UK enforced stringent lockdown measures whilst battling a deadly coronavirus surge. British Prime Minister had strictly prohibited indoor household mixing and had ordered the UK citizens to stay-at-home and work remotely under the sweeping law passed by his Cabinet.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johson with wife Carrie at No 10 alcohol party. [Credit: Twitter/@sww77]

'Make the most of lovely weather, and have some drinks..'

The British leader was, however, organizing his own boozing ‘get-together’ in the Downing Street back lawn, according to a leaked email accessed by the broadcaster ITV. While across the country, the social interactions were limited to just two from separate households, and the pubs and bars were shuttered to outdo prospects of any large gatherings, Johnson’s own Principal Private Secretary Martin Reynolds were busy sending official invites to over 100 government employees to “make the most of the lovely weather, and have some drinks.”

As per the shocking details unveiled by the ITV, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson invited a large gathering of staff members for an alcohol party in the No10 garden scheduled for the evening. "Please join us from 6 pm and bring your own booze!” read the invitation as Britain struggled to survive remotely cut off from the family members and some, missing the funerals and weddings of their loved ones in adherence to the stringent protocols.

A senior government official in the UK has been investigating at least five such Downing Street parties held in governmental departments last year during the COVID-19 lockdowns. The recent sleaze of ‘party’ scandals that have unfolded are slated to exacerbate Johnson’s all-time low approval ratings at the end of a chaotic, troublesome week suffused with fresh controversies.

Reports had earlier emerged of the discreet talks among Johnson’s Conservative party lawmakers to bid him adieu with an internal vote of no confidence as his tenure was marred with COVID-19 scandals and his net favourability slumped by 11 points as at least 66% Britons now hold ‘negative opinion’ for Tory leader, a YouGov poll revealed.

A separate Downing Street Christmas party scandal, that had earlier unleashed criticism from all directions as lawmakers decried Johnson’s unacceptable conduct as a leader had, most of all, hit his approval ratings hard. Another controversy surrounded the British leader for the ‘luxury refit’ of his Downing Street flat, which proved detrimental for his public favourability. Labour’s Angela Rayner accused the UK leader of ‘utilizing the donations’ for revamping his flat and the controversies linked to the British PM only got messier. At a press conference dress rehearsal, now-former press secretary Allegra Stratton was spotted joking with staffers that “this fictional party was a business meeting and it was not socially distanced.” This further earned Johnson backlash for displaying insincerity as the UK reeled under the COVID-19 restrictions.

"I can understand the ‘hurt’ that these reports, these allegations, will have caused particularly for those who've lost loved ones," deputy Health Minister Edward Argar told broadcaster Sky News. "[But] We've got to give a space to conclude that investigation.”

My Uncle Charles, who had learning difficulties, died alone in a care home while Boris Johnson and 100 cronies brought their own booze to an illegal party. It’s absolutely sickening. #JohnsonOut #JohnsonLiedPeopleDied — Jon S. Baird (@jonsbaird) January 11, 2022

Lawmakers, including from Johnson’s own Conservative scorned the British Prime Minister for his privilege. A total of 99 Conservative Members of Parliament condemned and defied the British leader after he was left exposed. Besides the voter backlash, his 79-seat majority was obliterated and in December 2021, his Conservative Party lost a previously safe parliamentary seat. Despite the mounting backlash for the ‘BYOB’ party at the Conservative Party headquarters, the British prime Minister keeps insisting: “No rules were broken.”

When we couldn’t meet friends & family #BorisJohnson attended party with 100 ppl invited.



That day there were 363 covid related deaths - ppl died alone in hospital without a loved one by their side.#NHS workers exhausted whilst disgraceful PM brought his own booze to a party. pic.twitter.com/9lNy3ke7MB — Nesil Caliskan (@Nesil_Caliskan) January 10, 2022

The "Bring your own booze" Tory lockdown party attended by Boris Johnson is the final nail in the coffin for any continued restrictions.... — Rob Boyd, Esq. (@AvonandsomerRob) January 10, 2022

@BorisJohnson I’m usually very supportive and I absolutely can’t tolerate this latest ‘party’Whilst people were being arrested walking their dogs with a coffee,unable to attend funerals. You had a bring your own booze party. #BorisResign #BorisTheLiar #BorisJohnsonMustGo — Embezie (@Embezie2) January 11, 2022

British PM 'turned a blind eye..'

Over this weekend, Britain’s Sunday Mirror published never-seen-before photos of Boris Johnson hosting the so-called ‘Christmas Zoom quiz’ on December 15 ‘in breach of COVID-19 laws.’ This came around the time London was under strict Tier 2 "no mixing" restrictions. But Johnson sat decked out in his festive gear, as pictured on screen, positioned underneath a portrait of former UK leader Margaret Thatcher, reading out questions.

Official guidance by the UK Prime Minister’s office had stated: “You must not have a work Christmas lunch or party, where that is a primarily social activity and is not otherwise permitted by the rules in your tier.”

Unless you are Boris Johnson.

In that case send an invite to 100 staff to a garden party and tell them to "bring your own booze". https://t.co/7CPlj0sRFW — Jeff Humm (@HummJS) January 10, 2022

So…while Boris Johnson’s government told all of us that we could only meet one other person outside during the first lockdown (which was sensible guidance by the way!)…he attended a bring your own booze party with 40 other people?



That’s really going to cut through to voters. — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) January 10, 2022

“Many staff was seen huddled by computers, conferring on questions and knocking back fizz, wine and beer from a local Tesco Metro,” The Mirror reported citing an unnamed internal source. An insider told on condition of anonymity, that Johnson participated in the event in presence of four teams, that each was made up of six people. While the British Prime Minister was flanked by two members, he later explained that he was “not drinking.”

On that day, as many as 459 fatalities were recorded from coronavirus, and the UK topped 33,828 confirmed cases on the tally chart. The Tier 2 regulations banned any social mixing between households across the entire UK. Johnson meanwhile argued: “I can tell you guidelines were followed at all times. I’ve satisfied myself that the guidelines were followed at all times.” Once again he attracted a massive backlash for his conduct as critics claimed that the UK PM has “turned a blind eye” to the COVID-19 pandemic whilst instating rules for the British population.