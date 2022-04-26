Trump Accuses Prince Harry Of Disrespecting UK; Says 'Queen Should Strip His Royal Title'

Former US President Donald Trump has shared his opinion on the relationship between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. According to Trump, Prince Harry has been "whipped like no person, I think I have ever seen." Speaking with TV host Piers Morgan, former US President Donald Trump accused Harry of being "disrespectful" to the United Kingdom and an "embarrassment" to the country.

In his interview with Piers Morgan, Donald Trump further stated he has not been a fan of Meghan Markle and added, "poor Harry is being led around by his nose." Calling himself a "very good predictor," Trump expected the marriage of Harry and Meghan to "end bad" and he wondered if the Duke of Sussex will "go back on his knees and say please." Speaking to Piers Morgan, he said that he has disagreed with Queen Elizabeth II on only one thing which is she has not stripped off the titles of Prince Harry. According to Trump, Queen should have told him that if he has decided to step down as senior royal, they would "no longer" have titles and even ban him from visiting her in Britain.

Prince Harry meets Queen Elizabeth II

It is to mention here that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down as senior royals in 2020. They even left the UK and shifted to the United States to start a new life with their son Archie who was born at that time.

The statement of former US President Donald Trump comes after Harry and Meghan while heading to The Hague stopped off in the UK to meet the Queen at Windsor Castle. It was the first time that the Duchess of Sussex had travelled to the UK after she and Harry quit their royal titles. The couple met Queen at Windsor Castle as they stopped off in the UK before heading for the Invictus Games, which is a sporting event for injured and sick service personnel in the Netherlands, The DailyMail reported. Notably, Prince Harry has last seen his grandmother when he attended the funeral of Prince Philip in April 2021. Speaking to NBC News, Harry had said that his grandmother was in "great form" after recovering from COVID-19 and added that it was "nice" to meet her. He stated that he shares a "very special" bond with her grandmother.

Image: AP