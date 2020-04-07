Trump Offers Help To Treat UK PM Johnson; Says, 'Americans Praying For His Recovery'

US President Donald Trump, during the daily press conference at the White House, expressed support to United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson over his health condition. During the conference, he said that the Americans are praying for his recovery. The UK PM, who had tested positive for Coronavirus, has been moved into intensive care at the London hospital where he has been receiving treatment.

Speaking at the conference, Trump said, "We are very saddened to hear that he (Johnson) was taken into intensive care. He has been a really good friend. He has been very strong and does not quit." Trump further added that his administration has asked two of the leading US companies who have come up with some solutions to contact London immediately.

Boris Johnson moved to ICU

The UK PM was moved to the intensive care on Tuesday at the London hospital where he has been receiving treatment for the Coronavirus. A statement issued by 10 Downing Street, the residence of the UK Prime Minister read, "Since Sunday evening, the Prime Minister has been under the care of doctors at St Thomas' Hospital, in London, after being admitted with persistent symptoms of coronavirus. Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved into the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital."

Meanwhile, the PM has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is the First Secretary of State, to deputise for him where necessary.

On March 27, the UK PM had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He had announced this via a post on Twitter where he had mentioned that he developed mild symptoms of COVID-19 such as persistent cough and fever over the last 24 hours. Thereafter, he took a test on the advice of the Chief Medical Officer, which came out positive.

COVID-19 in the UK

As per the latest reports, there are over 50,000 cases of Coronavirus in the United Kingdom and around 5,373 deaths have been reported till now. Meanwhile, presently, there are around 1,345,751 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the globe which has led to the death of around 74,647 people. Along with it, around 278,428 people have reportedly recovered.

