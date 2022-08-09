Trump Was Using US Military To 'create Fear': Gen Milley In Undelivered Resignation Letter

The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley lambasted former US President Donald Trump for doing “great and irreparable” harm to the American army in a resignation letter that he never sent, according to a new book. As per the excerpt of the book, ‘The Divider’ by Susan Glasser and Peter Baker, published by the New Yorker on Monday, Milley, in his draft resignation letter that was written in 2020, tore into Trump’s leadership for using military to "create fear" among people in US.

Moreover, the nation’s highest-ranking officer even apologised for accompanying the former US President to a photo opportunity at a Washington church right before the law enforcement authorities violently moved protesters outside the White House who had gathered to demonstrate against the racial injustice in the country. Reportedly, Milley wrote the resignation in the days that followed the infamous photo-op by Trump.

As per the book’s excerpt published by the media outlet, Milley said in his resignation letter, “It is my belief that you were doing great and irreparable harm to my country. I believe that you have made a concerted effort over time to politicize the United States military. I thought that I could change that. I've come to the realisation that I cannot, and I need to step aside and let someone else try to do that.”

In uniform, Milley was also pictured alongside Trump walking through Lafayette Square with Trump and other officials shortly after the protesters were pushed out of the area, triggering nationwide criticism. Before the move, Trump had threatened to deploy the army to control the demonstrations sparked by the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man by police.

In the letter, Milley reportedly wrote, “You [Trump] are using the military to create fear in the minds of the people—and we are trying to protect the American people”.

“I cannot stand idly by and participate in that attack, verbally or otherwise, on the American people. The American people trust their military and they trust us to protect them against all enemies, foreign and domestic, and our military will do just that. We will not turn our back on the American people,” he also said while adding that events around protests over Floyd’s death led him to do “deep soul-searching”. The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Army said that he could “no longer faithfully support and execute" the president's orders.

Milley on photo-op with Trump: ‘I should not have been there’

In a speech at the time, while apologising for appearing alongside Trump in the photo-op during the Lafayette Square incident, Milley said, “I should not have been there”, adding, “My presence in that moment, and in that environment, created the perception of the military involved in domestic politics." Furthermore, in the draft resignation letter, Milley accused the former US President of not holding dear the values of the Consitution.

"And lastly it is my deeply held belief that you're ruining the international order, and causing significant damage to our country overseas," Milley went on to say, adding, "And I cannot be a party to that. It is with deep regret that I hereby submit my letter of resignation."

Image: AP