Tweet On Bad Britain Road Goes Viral, Pics Of Damaged Roads From Countries Floods Twitter

People have been posting images of roads with potholes from their nations after a British Twitter user tweeted a picture of what he considered a 'terrible' road

Bhumika Itkan
UK

People from all around the world have been posting images of roads with potholes from their nations after a British Twitter user tweeted a picture of what he considered a 'terrible road'. India, Pakistan, Nigeria, and Ireland have pothole-filled roads that put the 'poor road from Britain' to shame.

A day ago, Twitter user ‘No Context Brits' shared a snapshot of a patched-up road in the United Kingdom with numerous potholes filled with tar. The tweet stated, "Only in Britain would a road look like this."

With almost 24k retweets, 87k likes, and 4.8k replies, this tweet went popular on the microblogging site. The tweet has already become a viral trend, with Twitter users from all around the world commenting with photos of pothole-filled roads in their own nations. The people who are tweeting the photographs are attempting to explain to the person who posted the first photo and is whining about British roads, that other countries may have it much worse.

Netizens' reaction

Here are some of the comments from around the world that illustrate pothole-filled roads:

Faizan Lakhani, a Pakistani journalist, posted photos on Twitter and said, “There’s a place called Karachi."

Another user replied to the journalist's tweet and wrote:

A third user posted a photo from Ireland and captioned it:

Meanwhile, a person from Russia tweeted a few pictures along with the caption, "laughs in Russian roads."

 

