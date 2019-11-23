London: Twitter Berates 'disgusting' Commuter Who Brushes His Teeth On The Platform

A woman by the name of Melissa Therms posted a tweet calling out a man for repeatedly brushing and then spitting on the platform swarmed with people. In her tweet Therms called out the man in question and shared her tweet by stating that she witnessed disgusting behaviour at the train station in the morning.

Disgusting behaviour at #Euston station this morning.



Packed platform and this man starts brushing his teeth and spits repeatedly on the platform. pic.twitter.com/9rrqDc32Oz — Melissa Therms 👩🏽‍💻 (@MelissaTherms) November 20, 2019

An appalling incident

The tweet that she shared had two pictures describing the incident and in one of the photos, the man can be seen brushing his teeth whereas. The pictures also show that he is properly dressed up and is probably on his way to work. Therms also mentioned that while she clicked these pictures, no one on the platform, confronted the man for his actions.

Netizens react

However, this incident prompted a few users on Twitter to berate the man who was brushing his teeth on the platform.

One man recalled an incident he witnessed while travelling in a train and called it disgusting but added that the incident photographed by Therms was on a completely different level.

I once sat next to a man on the tube who was cutting his finger nails. I thought that was disgusting, but this takes it to a whole new level! 🤢🤢🤢 — Antony Tiernan (@AntonyTiernan) November 21, 2019

Another man asked whether the man in the picture made people feel that it was his daily routine or he never made eye contact with anyone.

Did he try to style it out, like “I do this every day” kinda vibe or was he avoiding eye contact??? — Kit Bradshaw (@kitbradshaw) November 20, 2019

In another incident, a man spat twice on the face of a fellow passenger as the doors of a tube closed at the subway station in Manhattan. The man inside the train was again spat at when tried to open the doors of the tube but ultimately he was able to pry open the doors and run towards his attacker and pin him down on the floor. According to reports, the man punched his attacker on his head before kicking him at the end.

(With inputs from agencies)