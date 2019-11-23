The Debate
London: Twitter Berates 'disgusting' Commuter Who Brushes His Teeth On The Platform

UK News

London: A woman by the name of Melissa Therms posted a tweet calling out a man for repeatedly brushing his and then spitting on the platform swarmed with people

Written By Ruchit Rastogi | Mumbai | Updated On:
London

A woman by the name of Melissa Therms posted a tweet calling out a man for repeatedly brushing and then spitting on the platform swarmed with people. In her tweet Therms called out the man in question and shared her tweet by stating that she witnessed disgusting behaviour at the train station in the morning.

An appalling incident

The tweet that she shared had two pictures describing the incident and in one of the photos, the man can be seen brushing his teeth whereas. The pictures also show that he is properly dressed up and is probably on his way to work. Therms also mentioned that while she clicked these pictures, no one on the platform, confronted the man for his actions.

Read: Sara Ali Khan Going Undercover As She Enjoys A Subway Ride In NYC Is The Best Thing Today

Netizens react

However, this incident prompted a few users on Twitter to berate the man who was brushing his teeth on the platform.
One man recalled an incident he witnessed while travelling in a train and called it disgusting but added that the incident photographed by Therms was on a completely different level.

Read: Subway Services Temporarily Suspended In Santiago, Chile Amid Protests

Another man asked whether the man in the picture made people feel that it was his daily routine or he never made eye contact with anyone.

 

In another incident, a man spat twice on the face of a fellow passenger as the doors of a tube closed at the subway station in Manhattan. The man inside the train was again spat at when tried to open the doors of the tube but ultimately he was able to pry open the doors and run towards his attacker and pin him down on the floor. According to reports, the man punched his attacker on his head before kicking him at the end.

Read: 'Subway Soprano' Emily Zamourka Makes Public Debut In Los Angeles

Read: Chicago Subway Closes After Mopping Video Surfaces On Social Media

(With inputs from agencies)

Published:
COMMENT
