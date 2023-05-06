Queen Camilla’s coronation as the wife of King Charles III has been a highly-anticipated event. Some eagle-eyed viewers have been joking about the presence of two women walking behind her, who bear a striking resemblance to the Queen. Many viewers speculated that these two women were Camilla’s “back-ups” or “spares,” in case anything happens to the first one. However, the two women in question are actually her sister, Annabel Elliot, and her long-time friend and Queen’s companion, Lady Lansdowne.

Nice they’ve got two Emergency Camillas prepared in case anything happens to the first one #Coronation pic.twitter.com/u0GnGDI1Kv May 6, 2023

Camilla’s decision to forgo maids of honor and instead have just two ladies with her is in line with her decision to have “Queen’s companions” rather than ladies-in-waiting. This decision is seen as a modernisation of the traditional role of women in court life. The UK media reported in November that this move will replace the role of lady-in-waiting, which has been a feature of court life going back to the middle ages, with such close personal helpers of a Queen often coming from aristocratic families and, over the centuries, sometimes caught up in court intrigue.

King Charles' and Queen Camilla's relationship was controversial

Despite the initial controversy surrounding their relationship, King Charles III and Queen Camilla have been married for over 15 years and have worked together on a number of charitable causes. The coronation ceremony itself will follow five traditional elements, including the Recognition, the Oath, the Anointing, the Investiture and Crowning, and the Enthronement and Homage, and will take place at Westminster Abbey.

While some viewers may have joked about the presence of Camilla’s “spares,” the significance of the ceremony and the modernisation of traditional roles within the monarchy will be remembered long after the event has passed.