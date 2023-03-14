Two Candidates Vying For SNP Leadership Agree On JK Rowling Being A 'national Treasure'

Renowned author JK Rowling was dubbed a "national treasure" by two Scottish politicians fighting to win the Scottish National Party (SNP) leadership following the resignation of Nicola Sturgeon as First Minister. In a heated debate organised by Sky News on Monday, candidates Kate Forbes and Ash Regan used the word "brave" to describe Rowling when questioned about the 'Harry Potter' author's harsh remarks against Sturgeon and her gender recognition reforms.

Rowling previously called the former First Minister a “destroyer of women’s rights," according to The Guardian. When Forbes was asked if she sides with Rowling's controversial stance on transgender rights, the finance secretary said, " I don’t disagree with her," adding that “I do think she’s brave."

Regan also agreed with Rowling's ideas, which some have labelled as transphobic. "I think she is a national treasure, yes. I think she was very brave to speak out on an issue where many women who had raised legitimate concerns were receiving quite threatening communications," she said.

On the other hand, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf, who also joined the SNP leadership race, said that Rowling was “amazing in terms of the books she’s written, but I do disagree with her vehemently on the issue of transgender rights." Prior to the intense debate, polling conducted by Sky News revealed that most voters were uncertain if the three candidates could fill Sturgeon's shoes and do justice to the top post.

Kate Forbes, Humza Yousaf lock horns in televised debate

On the topic of gender recognition reforms, 56% of voters said that they did not agree based on "what they had seen and heard about them." On the other hand, only 26% were in favour of the reforms. In the televised event, Forbes and Yousaf locked horns, with the latter claiming that his rival's admiration had “plummeted” after she made public her conservative ideology on a range of topics.

In response to this, Forbes said that she was “more trusted on every policy area”, which made Yousaf quickly argue that this was the case because she had never served a public service delivery role. “I’ve had three of the most difficult roles in government in the last 10 and a half years,” he said.