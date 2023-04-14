Two Met Police Officers Sacked Over Offensive WhatsApp Messages About Katie Price’s Son

Two Met Police officers were sacked over “discriminatory and offensive remarks” that they allegedly made against British media personality Katie Price’s disabled son. According to Sky News, on Friday, the two serving officers and six former colleagues were found guilty of gross misconduct. The officers were involved in sharing racist, sexist, homophobic, transphobic and disabled messages on WhatsApp. As per the British news outlet, the messages were shared between May 2016 and June 2018 in a WhatsApp group called “Secret Squirrel Shi*t”. The officers, who were sacked on Friday, were PC Glynn Rees and another officer who was granted anonymity.

The two officers were dismissed by the disciplinary panel at Palestra House in Southwark central London. The decision was followed by a six-day hearing over the case. According to Sky News, the other six officers included former sergeant Luke Thomas, ex-acting sergeant Luke Allen and former constables Kelsey Buchan, Lee South, Darren Jenner, and Carlo Francisco. These six officers are no longer serving the department, they have either retired or got dismissed. All the eight officers in question have been barred for life from the police service.

As per the Friday judgement, the WhatsApp group was found to have displayed “toxic and abhorrent" messages. The department also stated that these messages are inconsistent with values and standards that are expected to be upheld by the Met Police. The officers were charged for not only writing those messages but also “failing to challenge or report” the misconduct. "The messages are a breach of the standards of professional behaviour that is so serious as to justify dismissal,” Legal chairman Christopher McKay described the situation as per the report by Sky News.

The messages include derogatory remarks against Price’s son

According to Sky News, the WhatsApp messages included derogatory remarks made about British media personality Katie Price’s son, Harvey. Her 20-year-old son suffers from autism and Prader-Willi syndrome and is also partially cited. When the news of the horrific incident broke out, the TV personality described the whole ordeal as “shocking and disgusting”. "We look up to police officers to protect us and I teach my kids to say that police will protect you," she said. "I do respect a lot of police out there... they do an amazing job, but to be let down by people like this,” she further added, as per the report by Sky News. Other messages also included gross comments against a junior female officer.