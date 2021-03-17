Uber Classifies Its British Drivers As 'workers' Entitled To Minimum Wage & Paid Vacation

Uber has granted its United Kingdom drivers worker status after the Supreme Court ruling. The Uber drivers will now be receiving the minimum wage, pension contributions and vacation time. Uber has not applied the changes to its Uber Eats food delivery workers, only drivers will receive the benefit.

The announcement from the company comes after they had lost the legal battle at the UK Supreme Court. A group of Uber drivers had brought the case to an employment tribunal and said that they were not independent contractors as they were "very tightly defined and controlled by Uber." The Judge cited the company's control over fares and how the contractual terms have been dictated to the drivers who work under Uber. The case against Uber was first filed by Yaseen Aslam and James Farrar in 2016 when they worked for Uber.

Uber gives UK drivers worker status

Uber said that the drivers after accepting a trip request and after expenses will earn a minimum wage which currently stands at 8.72 pounds and will still be able to earn more. Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi on Tuesday in an opinion published by the Evening Standard discussed the changes. He said that following Supreme Court's ruling they could continue to dispute drivers' rights but instead they decided to 'turn the page'. He added that from today onwards the Uber drivers in the UK will be treated as workers. The UK will be the first country where the company will have this business model.

Uber CEO in his opinion said that the observers will not pat their back as the change comes after a five-year-long legal battle. He said that they have a point but the decision shows the willingness of the company to change. The changes are limited to the UK but questions are being raised whether management will follow this business model in other countries as well. In his opinion, he mentioned that a worker is a classification that is unique under UK employment law. Workers are not employees but they are entitled to certain social protection. The drivers who filed the case have welcomed the news but said it's not enough.