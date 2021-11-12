Ugandan Activist At COP26 Urges World Leaders To 'prove Us Wrong' On Global Warming

Climate activist from Uganda Vanessa Nakate has channeled fears of many climate campaigners and vulnerable countries while addressing a session at the UN Climate Summit in Glasgow on Thursday. Warning world leaders and businessmen of the severe repercussions of climate change as the major economies bounce back by year-end, Nakate challenged them to "prove us (activists) wrong." Talking about the fears of millions of activists, she asserted, "so, I hope you understand why (they) do not see the success that is being applauded within these halls."

She was referring to the questions raised by climate activists about the appropriate actions awaited to be undertaken to curb the lethal-level global warming. In her impassioned speech, Nakate also highlighted snippets from the last IPCC report, “The latest available science tells us that, in order to avoid the worst impacts of the climate crisis, we must reduce global Co2 emissions by somewhere between 7% and 11% this year and next year, and every year until we get to zero," 24-year-old Venessa said, as per AP.

Nakate further argued that "only immediate and drastic action" and not the high-end promises made by world leaders and industrial sectors, "will pull us back from the abyss." Highlighting the ineffective array of new pledges undertaken every year, Nakate continued, "And as it comes and goes, emissions continue to rise." She also recalled her own personal experiences as she stated that in places like Uganda "a two-degree world means that a billion people will be affected by extreme heat stress."

“I’m actually here to beg you to prove us wrong. We desperately need you to prove us wrong. Please prove us wrong. God, help us all, if you fail to prove us wrong. God help us," Nakate said.

Nakate's words echoed warning coming from Tuvalu, Oceania, where the foreign minister delivered the UN climate speech standing in knee-deep ocean waters. "It threatens the survival of our people," he had said.

'Race to zero'

At the UN high-level Event on Global Action held on 11 November, climate champions -- Gonzalo Muñoz and Nigel Topping formally reported to the parties on the progress made by non-state actors and set out the five-year plan. The visions are aimed at deepening engagement for expanding the global campaigns of Race to Zero, Race to Resilience and the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net-Zero. Upholding the highest standards of transparency and accountability for non-party stakeholder commitments and establishing a process to deal with public inquiries on any member of the Race to Zero campaign.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image: AP/ Unsplash)