UK: 11-year-old Boy Reported To Terror Watchdog After Teacher Mishears 'alms' As 'arms'

An 11-year-old Muslim primary schoolboy was reported to the anti-terror watchdog ‘Prevent’ in the UK after the teacher misheard the word “alms” as “arms.” The child was responding to the question ‘what would he do if he was in possession of immense wealth’. The kid’s answer that he would give lots of charity [as in alms to the poor and oppressed] was misinterpreted by the lecturer as “arms,” the legal challenge issued by the parents stated, according to multiple reports.

Having misconceived his intentions, the teacher reported the kid whom his pupil and the parents described as “very intelligent” and “widely read” to the UK’s controversial counter-radicalization programme. The police investigated the boy as the teacher claimed that it was “non-typical” for a boy of his age to mention such words in the classroom. The police later found that the allegations were baseless as they quickly closed the case.

The parents of the child were reportedly distraught after they learned about the matter. They filed a legal case against the school demanding a written apology, compensation for the damages, and expunging off the Prevent referral from the boy’s record as they are now planning to move the child to another school. The police declared that there was “no substance” to the teacher’s case against the child, as she had misheard him.

In a statement to the press, the parents of the 11-year-old said that the boy took a deep interest in medieval history. During the olden days, religious people would give “alms” to the poor, underprivileged, and financially challenged to help alleviate their struggles. But the panic-stricken teacher reported the student without prior consent from the parents, sharing his data with the anti-terror unit. The boy’s pupil alleged that the teacher breached the 2010 Equality Act, forming notions and stereotypes with respect to the child’s background and his faith. The police however closed the case stating that there was no sign of radicalization or extremism or any threat to national security.

'No bearing on a person’s education, career,' says gov't spokesperson

Director of Liberty Law Solicitors, Attiq Malik told UK’s Daily Mail that once again the case highlighted the 'failure' of the Government's Prevent Programme on the vulnerable impressionable children, adding that it could also be detrimental. Furthermore, he stressed that the laws, criminal legislation, and safeguarding policies that exist were able to protect the public, adding that every time a Prevent referral was made and it was vague, there were issues with the families as the family member’s record was generated with the Home Office and various other intelligence agencies. Furthermore, he told Guardian that it was very unfair that a record was now created for the kid who had done nothing wrong which may never be deleted in the future.

Although a government spokesperson, on condition of anonymity, emphasized that Prevent was created to safeguard vulnerable people from turning into terrorists, protecting the vulnerable people who can be enforced into radicalization and those who are targeted by the terror organizations and recruiters. Furthermore, he clarified that being referred to Prevent was not a criminal sanction, and it has “no bearing on a person’s education or career prospects.”

IMAGE: Unsplash/Representative Image