Two more ministers and an MP from the British government tendered their resignations on July 6, a day after the resignations of Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Finance Minister Rishi Sunak and moments after Laura Trott, a lawmaker from Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party, and the British Minister for Children and Families Will Quince announced their resignations.

Economic Secretary and Treasury minister John Glen, Justice Minister Victoria Atkins and Felicity Buchan, a junior aide in the business department announced their departure on July 6, bringing the total number of British parliamentarians resigning to over a dozen. On July 6, a number of new ministers announced their resignations, and several MPs who had previously backed Boris Johnson withdrew their support in the wake of the Chris Pincher scandal.

Several formerly devoted backbencher MPs said they could no longer support Johnson, citing No. 10's shifting account of why Pincher was appointed deputy chief whip in spite of allegations of sexual misconduct. In her letter to Johnson, Victoria Atkins announced her resignation as Minister of Justice, writing, "I can no longer pirouette around our fractured values." Atkins posted the letter on Instagram with the caption, "With great sadness and regret, I am resigning as Justice Minister. It has been an enormous privilege to serve."

John Glen, a long-serving Treasury Minister, resigned citing Johnson's "poor judgement" regarding Pincher. Along with the resignation letter, Glen tweeted, "With deep regret I am resigning from the government. I will not be doing media interviews regarding this."

With deep regret I am resigning from the government.



I will not be doing media interviews regarding this.

Felicity Buchan, a junior aide in the business department, resigned as well, saying Johnson had "lost the trust of my constituents and me." She wrote on Twitter, "It is with great sadness that I have tendered my resignation today as a Parliamentary Private Secretary in the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy. Please find my resignation letter below."

It is with great sadness that I have tendered my resignation today as a Parliamentary Private Secretary in the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

Here's a list of Johnson's Cabinet ministers and MPs who have resigned:

Rishi Sunak - Chancellor of the Exchequer

Sajid Javid - Health Secretary

Will Quince - Minister for Children and Families

Robin Walker - Minister of State for School Standards

Victoria Atkins - Justice Minister

John Glen - Treasury Minister

Andrew Murrison - Trade Envoy to Morocco

Bim Afolami - Vice Chairman

Jonathan Gullis - Private Secretary to the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland

Saqib Bhatti - Parliamentary Private Secretary

Nicola Richards - Secretary of State for Transport

Virginia Crosby - Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Welsh Office

Alex Chalk - Solicitor General

Theodora Clarke - Trade Envoy to Kenya

Laura Trott - Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Department for Transport

Robert Halfon - Chair of the Education Select Committee

Felicity Buchan - Parliamentary Private Secretary in the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy

Lee Anderson - MP for Ashfield

Tom Hunt - MP for Ipswich

According to British media, Johnson named his chief of staff, Steve Barclay, as his next health minister. He also named former education minister Nadhim Zahawi as his new finance minister. The resignations come after Johnson was forced to issue a humiliating apology earlier in the day for his handling of the row involving disgraced Deputy Chief Whip Chris Pincher after it was revealed that the Prime Minister had forgotten about being informed of previous allegations of "inappropriate" behaviour.

Pincher resigned as deputy chief whip last week after allegations that he groped two men at a private members' club, but Johnson was aware of the allegations against him as early as 2019.

