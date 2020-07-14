UK: 20 Students Of Prestigious University Allege Sexual Assault

A series of confessions made by students of being sexually assaulted on campus by the members of a specific fraternity has triggered a scandal at world’s oldest, and Scotland’s first university, the St Andrews University. In a non-university affiliated page on Instagram called “St Andrews Survivors”, over 20 students at one of the most prestigious British Universities have anonymously claimed to have been raped, including other allegations of sexual misconduct and physical assault and coercion. The accusations are mainly centred to St Andrews chapter of Alpha Epsilon Pi which is a US-based student group.

Such fraternities or sororities are common among foreign universities that also act as social organisations for the students. However, the US-based group AEPi has previously faced several allegations and even police investigations into some of its United States chapters. Moreover, as per reports, in the wake of series of confessions and allegations, the AEPi chapter at St Andrews has suspended several of its members.

In a statement released on Facebook, the chapter not only said that the allegations “abhorrent” but assured that they are “taking them extremely seriously”. AEPi at St Andrews even credited the students for their bravery and suspended the members who “acknowledged ant role in the alleged incidents”.

University welcomes Instagram page’s efforts

The efforts made by the Instagram page that triggered the scandal have been welcomed by the St Andrews University. According to reports, the spokesperson for the prestigious educational institution has said on July 13 that they have contacted the owners of ‘St Andrews Survivors to offer assistance to the students who made the allegations. Moreover, the spokesperson also assured that the university is mainly concerned with the students knowing that the authorities are not only ‘willing’ but fully ‘ready to support’ their decisions and take action involving police investigation.

However, post the controversy, several posts that particularly named the St Andrews chapter were removed from the Instagram page. While the AEPi St Andrews denied any involvement in the move, the owner of ‘St Andrews Survivor’ confirmed that the posts were taken down in the wake of Proctor’s ‘recommendation’. According to the statement released, the proctor did not ask the owner to delete certain posts instead recommended that “using any identifiers was potentially dangerous” for the owner and the survivors who submitted the claims.

Image: @univofstandrews/Twitter