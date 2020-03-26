UK: 21-year-old With No Underlying Health Issues Dies Of Coronavirus

A 21-year-old woman has died of coronavirus in UK without any prior medical conditions as the death toll in the country reaches 465. Chloe Middleton from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire died last week after contracting COVID-19 and according to her family, she had no underlying conditions. Chloe’s mother, Dianne Middleton posted on Facebook how the deadly pathogen is not "just a virus" as it took her daughter's life. Scientific evidence has stated that the COVID-19 is more fatal for people either of older age or having a prior history of respiratory problems. Even Chloe’s aunt, Emily Mistry wrote in a now unavailable post on Facebook that her niece “passed away of COVID-19”.

Mistry wrote, “My beautiful, kind hearted 21 year old niece (Chloe) has passed away from Covid-19. She had no underlying health issues.”

She added: “My loved ones are going through the most unimaginable pain, we are shattered beyond belief. The reality of this virus is only just unfolding before our very eyes. Please, please adhere to government guidelines.”

On March 22, the National Health Service (NHS) has also suggested that an 18-year-old male had died of coronavirus since it was confirmed that he had contracted the virus. However, it was later confirmed that he had died of an unrelated condition. NHS announced on March 24 NHS also announced that 87 more people had died from COVID-19 disease including a 33-year-old.

UK resorts to army's help

Meanwhile, as the deadly coronavirus outbreak drastically spreads in Britain, the authorities have decided to send in the army to deliver protective equipment to critically underequipped hospitals on March 23. The officials have even urged people to stay at home and refrain from defying the warnings over social distancing or the government will be forced to bring in more extreme measures to stem the COVID-19 spread. While some doctors reportedly said that they are feeling like “cannon fodder”, the British government assured that military would step up and ship millions of items of personal protective equipment including masks to healthcare workers who have raised concerns over its shortages.

The coronavirus which originated in China in December 2019 has now claimed over 21,295 lives worldwide as of March 26. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 198 countries and has infected at least 471,464 people. Out of the total infections, 114,642 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries, and the economy is struggling. UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has also admitted that there have been issues with the medical equipment but assured that actions have been taken by the government. He reportedly said that it is like a “war effort” and called it a war against the deadly virus.

