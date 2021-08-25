UK: 24 People Taken To Hospital After Toxic Chlorine Gas Emerges In Hotel Spa At Whiteley

After a mix of chemicals at a hotel spa in the UK, 24 people were rushed to the hospital. The incident happened as two chemicals were accidentally mixed, as a result of which chlorine gas was created. People at the hotel required medical treatment for the inhalation of gas. Firefighters from Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire Rescue Services were called to the Solent Hotel & Spa in Whiteley, Fareham, at around 8:44 pm on August 23, reported BBC.

24 persons rushed to hospital after exposure to toxic gas

The emergency crew was called after two chemicals accidentally combined to form chlorine gas. A number of guests in the Hampshire spa inhaled the dangerous fumes. 24 people were taken to the hospital by the ambulance crew. Firefighters from Hightown, Fareham, Cosham, Portchester, St Mary’s and Romsey worked alongside paramedics, and the Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) from South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) attended the scene.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) began immediate emergency care. They set up a casualty handling area and requested the ambulance service to attend the scene. A ventilation fan was used to clear the fumes and firefighters took the vessel containing the chemicals to fresh air.

The emergency crews used gas monitors to check if the scene was safe. Station Manager, Dave Graham, informed that this was a large-scale incident with multiple people requiring medical treatment for the inhalation of gas. Furthermore, Graham added that the incident was handed over to the hotel management.

The emergency crews controlled the incident and the stop message was received at 1:27 am. Graham further mentioned that they worked with colleagues from South Central Ambulance Service to make sure that everyone received the help they needed. Solent Hotel & Spa on their Facebook page confirmed the incident on August 24. They further added that guests and team members are their first priority. The hotel informed that they had temporarily evacuated the place. However, they later opened the hotel for guests. The spa and fitness facilities were opened as well as situation returned to normalcy.

IMAGE: SolentHotelFareham/Facebook