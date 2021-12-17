UK: 4 Children Killed In 'intense Blaze' In South London Suburb; Authorities Order Probe

Nearly four young children have lost their lives in a severe house fire in south London, the fire service department has confirmed. According to the London Fire Brigade (LFB), in response to reports of the fire, eight fire engines and roughly 60 firefighters were dispatched to Collingwood Road in Sutton, UK, shortly before 7 p.m. (local time) on Thursday. The four children were removed from the burning house and were given CPR by firemen on the spot before being sent to the hospital, where they were declared dead.

The LFB further added that the firefighters had encountered an "intense blaze" that engulfed the whole ground level of the building, as per The Guardian. The fire was put out around 8.36 p.m. (local time) and the reason for the fire is still being investigated, with no arrest has been made. Furthermore, Andy Roe, London Fire Commissioner said, “This is an incident that has left everyone numb with profound sadness.” Roe went on to say that his thoughts are with the children's families and friends, as well as the entire local community and everyone else who has been impacted by the fire.

Multiple resources were deployed to put out the south London blaze

In addition to this, the London Ambulance Service stated that multiple resources were deployed to the site following the tragic incident, which included ambulance crews, expert paramedics, and trauma units from London's Air Ambulance and Air Ambulance Kent Surrey Sussex. Further, assistant director of operations of the ambulance service, Graham Norton said that paramedics reached into the scene in quick response cars. The personnel of the Hazardous Area Response Team (HART), as well as incident response officers, were also dispatched, as per the Independent.

The youngsters who are thought to be related were treated at the scene before being brought to two south London hospitals, where they perished, citing London Ambulance Service, BBC reported. Indicating the tragic incident, Norton stated that their sympathies are with the four little children's families. The road around the area is closed and emergency personnel is still deployed on the site.

Furthermore, the Metropolitan Police Superintendent Rob Shepherd said, “The thoughts of everyone at the South Area command unit are with the family and friends of these four young children, who have suffered such a devastating and tragic loss tonight.” Shepherd also added that he believes that the local community, Sutton, as well as the whole of London has been sharing similar emotions.

(Image: AP/ Unsplash/ Representative Image)