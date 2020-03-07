UK Confirms 48 New Cases Of Coronavirus, Total Increases To 164

Health authorities of the UK reportedly said that the nation has confirmed 48 new cases of coronavirus outbreak on March 6 taking the total tally of infections to 164. The Department of Health and Social Care reportedly said that the latest figures include 147 cases in England, 11 in Scotland, four in Northern Ireland and two in Wales. According to the reports, 20,338 people have been tested in Britain on Friday, out of which 20,174 people tested negative and 164 were confirmed positive. Two patients who tested positive for the deadly coronavirus has died.

46 million pounds funding package

Earlier, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a new funding package of 46 million pounds for urgent work and develop a rapid test for the disease. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has claimed that his country was fully prepared to battle the deadly coronavirus, international media reported. According to reports, he also said that he could ask the army to step in the worst-case scenario. The virus, first detected in China has infected more than 89,000 people globally and reportedly caused over 3,000 deaths. According to international media, Britain has reported 164 cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths till now.

Top priority to keep Britain safe

While speaking to international media, the British PM said that he fully understands the public concern about the global spread of coronavirus but it was highly unlikely that the UK will see growing numbers. He further said that keeping Britain safe was the “government’s overriding priority.” Talking about the army intervention, he said that the army is always ready to backfill but that would be under a “reasonable worst-case scenario.” Britain's chief medical officer on March 3 that 1% of people who contract the new coronavirus might die, based on the Chinese experience. Speaking at a news conference alongside British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Britain's chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance, Professor Chris Whitty added that the risk was higher in older and more vulnerable people.

